This Home’s Sculptural Form Makes a Bold Case For Hempcrete
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Subiaco, Australia
Architect: State of Kin / @stateofkin
Footprint: 3,767 square feet
Landscape Design: Tristan Peirce
Photographer: Jack Lovel / @jack.lovel
From the Architect: "Proclamation House is an expressive home that responds to Subiaco’s local vernacular with an abstract hand. The home’s sculptural silhouette marks its presence amid a varied streetscape, referencing the proportions, pitched volumes, and generous setbacks of the suburb’s archetypal character homes. A palette of earthy render and aluminum detailing lends rawness to the architecture while obscuring boundaries between the landscape, interior, and exterior, resulting in an immersive environment that elevates the client’s everyday living rituals."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.