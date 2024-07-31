This Home’s Sculptural Form Makes a Bold Case For Hempcrete

SubscribeSign In
In Subiaco, Australia, a monastic design echoes the area’s history while utilizing a cutting edge energy efficient building material.
Project Details:  

Location: Subiaco, Australia

Architect: State of Kin / @stateofkin

Footprint: 3,767 square feet

Landscape Design: Tristan Peirce

Photographer: Jack Lovel / @jack.lovel

From the Architect: "Proclamation House is an expressive home that responds to Subiaco’s local vernacular with an abstract hand. The home’s sculptural silhou­ette marks its presence amid a varied streetscape, referencing the proportions, pitched volumes, and generous setbacks of the suburb’s archetypal character homes. A pal­ette of earthy render and aluminum de­tail­ing lends rawness to the archi­tecture while obscuring boundaries between the landscape, interior, and exterior, resulting in an immer­sive environment that elevates the client’s everyday living rituals."

