This Elevated Australian Beach Shack Has a Vaporwave Sunset Facade

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Sunkissed Higgins pays homage to the iconic Aussie beach shack of the '70s and '80s. With blushed and bronzed tones, materiality inspired by coastal vernacular, and local community engagement, this project revives the sun-soaked nostalgia of yesteryear's coastal abodes, crafting a contemporary ode to the beach.

"The brief was to recreate experiences for the owners, Adam and Chloe, that reminded them of their favorite coastal retreats. Designed for a young family of four, Higgins is a home needing less objects and more time living and growing by the beach. Inspired by beach shacks of the 1970s, Higgins celebrates Aussie beach vernacular of the era. Coconut scented lotions, sandy feet, salty hair, bronzed bodies waxing surfboards on the front deck. Precedented by beach huts of the Mornington Peninsula and other local homes, Higgins favors the use of color on the ‘Vaporwave’ weatherboard facade, a nod to '80s 8-bit sunset imagery and a celebration of surf culture.

"Internally the home is tamed with more calming tones. To the rear of the home, a northern facing living room soaks up winter sun on the stone flooring resembling the battered cliff faces through the Fleurieu Peninsula. A private garden oasis is tucked away to the north for wind protection from the cooler days. Adam and Chloe considered contribution to landfill when undertaking the project and decided to take this little beach shack to its third iteration of being loved as a home rather than demolition and building new.