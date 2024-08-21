This Compact Canadian Home Reimagines The Classic Log Cabin

From the Architect: "Situated high above a collection of multi-generational cottages below, Bunkie on the Hill serves as a quiet haven in the trees for family members to retreat and re-connect with nature. The smallest in a collection of cabins scattered across four family properties, it serves as a space of respite for a family-oriented client in Muskoka. The Bunkie is tucked into the trees at the top of a steep slope, providing a quiet space away from the action of the multi-generational family cottages below.

"A contemporary interpretation of the traditional A-frame shape evokes the quintessential cabin in the woods, differentiated by shifted roof volumes. Reminiscent of the overlapping layers of rock in the surrounding landscape, the split roof design features two intersecting gables that create opportunities for window openings where the roof volumes separate. These geometric windows allow for curated views of the treetops on one side and lake below on the other and invite natural light to flood the interior of the cabin, reflecting off the sharp roof angles and creating dramatic lines and shadows. The cabin’s split roof design also generates distinct elevations on either side – a tall, narrow, glazed facade facing the lake, and a wider, more opaque elevation facing the forest, with a cut out for a covered entrance on the west side. Located midway along the side façade, the cabin’s entrance features a walkway with a slatted cedar screen on one side which echoes the tree trunks seen through framed views at each end. The cedar slats are animated by the ever-changing west light that filters through its openings.

"The interior is functional despite its compact size. Small nooks throughout contain storage shelves or built-in benches. Each interior space is designed to offer framed views of the surrounding forest or the lake below. The upper loft area includes a built-in desk with a view down to the living space on the first level and the vast lake beyond, as well as an extra space for sleeping. The bedroom is located at the rear and features a large window that offers immersive views of the forest.