This Australian Modular Company Works Across Residential and Commercial

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Rob and Christiana Colquhoun co-founded PreBuilt in 2003 with a mission to deliver prefabricated, factory-built homes across Australia. Over the past 20 years, the company's scope has expanded across residential and commercial sectors, including health, retail, and education buildings—all built in the company's manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia. While the team doesn't shy away from custom modular residences, PreBuilt also offers a series of four pre-designed modular homes for those looking for a more streamlined approach. With its end-to-end services and a new factory nearing completion, keep reading to learn how PreBuilt gets it done.

Habitat is one of PreBuilt’s four models in the pre-designed series. It features two layout options that accommodate either 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? One of our most beloved residential projects to date is our Byron Bay project. Designed to accommodate multiple families while ensuring privacy, the home spans three levels with the top level boasting main living areas, a study, and expansive entertaining spaces offering panoramic views of both the surf to the northwest and a national park to the southeast. Utilizing durable materials like band sawn silvertop ash and zinc, selected for their ability to withstand the coastal environment and develop a natural patina over time, the design seamlessly integrates existing masonry boundary walls and original stone features, enhancing the landscape's charm.

Challenges including a 23-foot slope and modifications for prefabrication were expertly managed, with the addition of blade walls ensuring privacy from a neighboring building while maximizing natural ventilation and water views. Our clients appreciate the home's blend of indoor/outdoor living, breathtaking vistas, and the efficiency of prefabricated elements, underscoring our commitment to delivering bespoke, sustainable residences that surpass expectations in design and functionality.

The Habitat model’s design, which was created in partnership with the architects at Pleysier Perkins, is meant to evoke a 1960s modernist aesthetic.

What do your base models cost? Habitat starts at $569,500 AUD for a 1,680-square-foot home with an integrated deck. Mod starts at $604,500 for a 680-square-foot home (excluding the exterior deck.) These prices include the construction of the home in our factory. The quoted prices are based on our standard inclusions; any customizations or upgrades beyond these standards would incur additional costs. Our pre-designed homes are priced as complete units rather than per square foot. All builds are site-dependent. Additional considerations such as power-line management, traffic management, crane reach, travel distance, and other logistical factors will be assessed.

Highlights of the modular home, which can be clad in timber from Weathertex or metal from Colorbond, include cathedral ceilings, an integrated deck, and optional steel and timber sliding screens.

What qualities make your modular homes stand apart from the rest? Our modular homes are unique for several reasons. They feature beautiful, functional architectural designs and are built with sustainability in mind, minimizing environmental impact. We pay close attention to detail, ensuring top quality in every aspect. Our construction timeline is efficient, completing homes in just 12-14 weeks, whether pre-designed or custom-designed. Built in a controlled factory environment, we ensure high quality and consistency. These qualities make our modular homes an excellent choice for those seeking a well-designed, sustainable, and quickly built home. Our modular homes are designed to look like traditionally built permanent homes.

The Mod series offers four pre-designed floor plans, ranging from 3- to 4- bedroom modular homes with 2 or 2.5 bathrooms.

Where are your projects currently available? We deliver to Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

The base price for the Mod series ranges from $604K to $826K AUD with footprints between 1,680 to 2,410 square feet.

Are there plans to expand to different areas? Over the past 20 years, we have delivered projects across most of Australia. While we are currently focused on Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia, we assess each project or new opportunity on its own. With our current plans for expansion it is reasonably foreseeable that a physical presence maybe required at a New South Wales location sometime in the near future.

The Mod series can be augmented with pergolas, decks, and additional windows.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Clients can expect the process to take approximately 12-14 months, depending on site requirements and planning approvals. Typically, we engage with our clients on a Housing Industry Association (HIA) Design contract and complete the design process in three to four months, which leads to submitting a town planning application. Following town planning approval, we enter into a HIA Construction contract and the manufacturing in factory commences and can take as little as three to four months to complete the home and transport to site. The modules are typically installed in one to two days and the final works on site is completed in 4-6 weeks. Does PreBuilt have a team of in-house architects?

Yes, Prebuilt has a dedicated team of in-house architects who are integral to our design process. While our core team handles the majority of our architectural work, we have also collaborated with outsourced contractors in the past to bring our innovative designs to fruition.

For the Mod series, PreBuilt offers its standard timber and metal claddings as well as stained timber, silvery pre-weathered timber, and standing seam metal.

Where are PreBuilt’s homes built? PreBuilt's homes are constructed in our own manufacturing facility located in Victoria, Australia. We have recently completed a new 43,000-square-foot factory, which reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand in both the commercial and residential sectors. This expansion enables us to enhance our production capabilities and continue delivering high-quality modular homes efficiently. What aspects of an install do you manage?

We can manage the entire installation process, including permitting, site prep, and utility hookups, through our project managers. Alternatively, clients can choose to hire their own subcontractors. We can be as involved as you need us to be. Some of our larger projects see us deliver significant site works, not just the module construction in factory.

In addition to pre-designed homes, PreBuilt also delivers custom residences and commercial spaces—all of which are modular, prefabricated buildings.