This Australian Beachcomber Is a Study in Color

From the Architect: "House in Narrawallee is a post-and-beam platform home perched on stilts, which sits lightly on the sloping land beneath. The brief was to imaginatively reinvent the beachcomber-style home to accommodate extended family trips down the coast from Sydney, but without losing the home or surrounding area’s charm.

"Color was a journey throughout the process, the clients wanted to make sure their holiday home was a playful escape. This led to a material and color study that created a series of rooms soaked in colorful paints, tiles, and stones. Kassia St. Clair’s 'The Secret Lives of Color' was a starting point for our investigation into a playful, yet contextual, use of color. St. Clair unpacks the historical and cultural differences between various tones of the same color. This triggered our starting point, several visits to the site and its surrounding context, we gathered fallen branches and leaves in unexpected and various hues which formed the inspiration for a series of rooms soaked in color. We also created a catalogue of the original ‘beach shacks’ found in the area, all painted in a series of playful colors.

"The new board and batten cladding replaces the replica-timber weatherboard cladding in a more contemporary manner, still harking back to the beach shacks of the past. The cladding, windows, and doors are all painted the same green as a way of merging the new and the old elements. The new picket balustrade is painted a slightly different shade of green, like the tonal shifts you may see in the landscape.