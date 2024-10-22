This Apartment in Taipei Is a Pet Palace

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The clients, a couple with four cats and two medium-to-large dogs, previously lived in a rental property where all animals shared the same space, lacking vertical separation. This led to issues between the cats and dogs, especially affecting a three-legged cat, which required regular behavioral counseling.

"The clients approached us to provide a permanent home for their pets. Our team, experienced in caring for both cats and dogs, deeply understood their needs and the location of their new home. The design concept was to create a harmonious living environment for humans and their pets. Given the large number of animals, we first distinguished the movement paths of humans and dogs, and humans and cats, ensuring every member has enough space to live and rest without losing companionship and intimacy.

"To achieve a pet-friendly and durable interior, we selected robust and easy to clean materials. Floors were covered with scratch-resistant and non-slip surfaces for safety and comfort. Walls and furniture had non-toxic, washable finishes to ensure health and safety. Natural materials like wood and stone were incorporated to create a warm atmosphere. The primary constraint was balancing the spatial needs of six animals within a limited indoor area. We added vertical elements such as cat trees, elevated walkways, and multi-level platforms to provide necessary space for the cats to climb and explore, adding visual interest and unique aesthetics."