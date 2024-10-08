This 75-Square-Foot Apartment Fits Two Infrared Saunas

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: " The Cabanon is a fully equipped apartment of 75 square feet including two infrared saunas and a whirlpool bath. It is organized into four spaces, extravagantly different in materials and heights: a 10-foot-high living room, a 4-foot-hight bedroom with plenty of storage, a toilet with a rain-shower, and a spa. The spa is the most enclosed space of the Cabanon: the room within a room. The Cabanon is probably the smallest apartment in the world; certainly the smallest with a spa.

"The Cabanon is the conversion of an existing attic used for storage into a living space. It is located on the top floor of a 1950s residential building in the center of Rotterdam.

"The Cabanon takes its name from the eponymous cabin of Le Corbusier at the Côte d'Azur. Like the Le Corbusier cabin, the Cabanon of Rotterdam has been conceived by the same architects who will use it. It half the size of Le Corbusier’s unit and—unlike his Cabanon—fully autonomous and designed for a couple.

"The Cabanon is an experiment in space for Beatriz Ramo and Bernd Upmeyer, the architects and the owners, who increasingly saw personal growth in voluntary reduction. However, this reduction was never understood as austerity. The Cabanon is of the most luxurious smallness, an ‘epicurean reduction.’