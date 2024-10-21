This 260-Square-Foot Apartment Is Packed With Surprises
Project Details:
Location: London, United Kingdom
Architect: Intervention Architecture / @interventionarchitecture
Footprint: 260 square feet
Builder: Ian Brown Fabrications
Photographer: Tom Bird / @bytombird
From the Architect: "This complete internal refurbishment of a micro-apartment was designed for two emerging artists. It's located within the Art Deco residence Florin Court (built in 1938), the fictional setting for Agatha Christie’s ‘Poirot’ in Charterhouse Square, London.
"The main approach to our design was a minimal yet homely main space with ancillary wet spaces of kitchen and bathroom zones that are saturated in different colors, for which we selected blush pink for the bathroom, and electric blue for the kitchen.
"The project includes a single material palette to the main space of a white oiled (osmo) Poplar timber plywood, with detail integrated storage for living/dining/working/sleeping use, open niche shelving for library/book storage, and carved out niches for bedside tables lighting.
"A folding bed can be easily pulled down from the designed storage wall to rest onto a moveable bespoke sofa (also acting as a day bed). Within the sofa is storage for bespoke flatpack stools that can be assembled around a bespoke flatpack dining table, which is hidden within the joinery recess. The study nook has a raisable drawing board set within it and a bespoke designed seat. The softer textures of bouclé fabrics were selected to compliment the off-white hues selected for the walls, ceiling, and window framing. The existing floor was sanded and also finished in matte white oil to tie in with the new joinery elements. In the kitchen, inspired by the saturation of Yves Klein blue, the vibrancy of color creates an immersive experience within a small space."
