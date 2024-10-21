This 260-Square-Foot Apartment Is Packed With Surprises

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details: Location: London, United Kingdom

Photographer: Tom Bird / @bytombird From the Architect: "This complete internal refurbishment of a micro-apartment was designed for two emerging artists. It's located within the Art Deco residence Florin Court (built in 1938), the fictional setting for Agatha Christie’s ‘Poirot’ in Charterhouse Square, London. "The main approach to our design was a minimal yet homely main space with ancillary wet spaces of kitchen and bathroom zones that are saturated in different colors, for which we selected blush pink for the bathroom, and electric blue for the kitchen.