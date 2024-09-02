This 250-Square-Foot Paris Apartment Inspired by Donald Judd Has a Place for Everything

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "The apartment is located in Paris’ 10th arrondissement, specifically in Belleville. The flat used to be a department store that was converted into multiple units. I rented one for a few years, so I knew exactly what to do once I had the opportunity to buy one. I studied product and interior design at Ecole Camondo in Paris. Since then, I founded PLATO, an interior design studio specializing in office design for innovative companies.

"The flat is 235 square feet on the floor, plus 100 square feet in the mezzanine. All the functions are included in a birch plywood joinery that features a kitchen, bathroom, and a sleeping zone above. The project was designed so that not a single space is wasted. The color palette is composed of light wood veneer, warm light gray, and beige fabrics. I wanted a space where everything has a dedicated location, so it doesn’t get messy quickly. I borrowed joinery details from Donald Judd’s Marfa library, which I visited a few years ago. I experience this place as a cabin within the city."