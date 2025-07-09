SubscribeSign In
This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea RanchView 13 Photos

This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch

Newly renovated by Framestudio, the wood-clad home typifies the Third Bay Tradition—and it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 403 Golden Gate Ave, Richmond, California

Price: $875,000

Year Built: 1980

Architect: John Nance

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Architect: Chad DeWitt of Framestudio

Footprint: 1,184 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Framestudio has comprehensively redesigned the interior of unit 403 and created an architectural space that feels authentically of the period and encompasses unobtrusive contemporary technology. The Third Bay style is characterized by an interest in verticalism that architect Charles Moore once described as an ‘instant tradition of shed-roofed, free-windows, sliced cubistic forms.’ The style favored asymmetry and austere, almost brutal forms. The austerity was tempered by the domestic scale and luminous interiors, which sometimes, as with this townhouse, featured double volumes and high-level windows, which are carefully positioned to take maximum advantage of animated sunlight and shadow play. The property is within easy reach of Point Richmond, a community of creatives, artists, writers, and architects. It’s also a five-minute walk to a Bayside Beach."

A woodburning stove is flanked by a surround made of vintage German tile.

A woodburning stove is flanked by a surround made of vintage German tile.

This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 2 of 12 -
The flooring is a mixture of natural rubber and cork.

The flooring is a mixture of natural rubber and cork.

The custom kitchen is by Fenix.

The custom kitchen is by Fenix.

This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 5 of 12 -
This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 6 of 12 -
This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 7 of 12 -
This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 8 of 12 -
This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 9 of 12 -
This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 10 of 12 -
The deck overlooks the San Francisco Bay, toward Marin and Mount Tamalpais.

The deck overlooks the San Francisco Bay, toward Marin and Mount Tamalpais.

This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch - Photo 12 of 12 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.