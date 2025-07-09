This $875K Bay Area Condo Stems From the Same Design Style as Sea Ranch

Footprint: 1,184 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Framestudio has comprehensively redesigned the interior of unit 403 and created an architectural space that feels authentically of the period and encompasses unobtrusive contemporary technology. The Third Bay style is characterized by an interest in verticalism that architect Charles Moore once described as an ‘instant tradition of shed-roofed, free-windows, sliced cubistic forms.’ The style favored asymmetry and austere, almost brutal forms. The austerity was tempered by the domestic scale and luminous interiors, which sometimes, as with this townhouse, featured double volumes and high-level windows, which are carefully positioned to take maximum advantage of animated sunlight and shadow play. The property is within easy reach of Point Richmond, a community of creatives, artists, writers, and architects. It’s also a five-minute walk to a Bayside Beach."