These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Homes of 2025
From Phish bassist Mike Gordon’s Vermont residence, to a Texas horse sanctuary, to a revived brutalist icon in Italy, bold lifestyle choices rose to the top this year.
Text by
Looking at Dwell’s most popular homes of 2025—in other words, the ones you read about the most—shows a collective appreciation not just for daring design, but design choices that reflect ways of living off the beaten path. One person in Maine DIY’d an 1890 pump station into her permanent residence. Others in Finland fashioned a home to look and feel like a sauna. But whether riffing on tradition or turning a wild hair of an idea into reality, these top projects show we’re all ready to dream a little bit bigger.
When Life Gave Them an Oddly Shaped Lot, a Young Family Made a Superbly Skinny 868-Square-Foot Home
