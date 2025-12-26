These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Homes of 2025

The boldly cantilevered home rises to a prow-like peak, prompting some neighbors to nickname it "the ship." The 3,875-square-foot house sits on 3.7 newly tamed acres. "When we first saw the place, there were mounds of earth and wild vegetation everywhere," says Fabian. "We needed a tractor to clear it away. Now we enjoy walking around outside, and our dog, Lina, loves it." The landscaping, like many of the less technical aspects of the restoration, was done by the couple.