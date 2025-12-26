SubscribeSign In
These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Homes of 2025

From Phish bassist Mike Gordon’s Vermont residence, to a Texas horse sanctuary, to a revived brutalist icon in Italy, bold lifestyle choices rose to the top this year.
Looking at Dwell’s most popular homes of 2025—in other words, the ones you read about the most—shows a collective appreciation not just for daring design, but design choices that reflect ways of living off the beaten path. One person in Maine DIY’d an 1890 pump station into her permanent residence. Others in Finland fashioned a home to look and feel like a sauna. But whether riffing on tradition or turning a wild hair of an idea into reality, these top projects show we’re all ready to dream a little bit bigger. 

When Life Gave Them an Oddly Shaped Lot, a Young Family Made a Superbly Skinny 868-Square-Foot Home

Tsuyoshi and Maya Ohama and their daughters, nine-year-old Nana and seven-year-olds Kano and Yuno, use the narrow strip leading up to their Hirano, Osaka, home as a driveway or, during summer, a spot for their inflatable pool.

Local firm FujiwaraMuro Architects created numerous split levels stacked atop one another to accommodate the unconventional family home on a "flag" lot, a real estate term for an irregularly shaped parcel that resembles a flag on a pole, with a skinny path that gives the rectangular main plot access to the road.

The whole building is nestled into the earth, making the surrounding woods feel even closer. "I’m not the outdoor type," Mike says. "I wouldn’t want to be outside, but it’s the closest thing to it while being inside." Microphones on the balcony can pipe the sounds of the outdoors into the recording studio instead of keeping them out.

As the bassist for Phish and a touring solo artist, Mike Gordon is on the road a lot. So for his new lakeside home studio in Vermont, he wanted somewhere he could be immersed in nature and also relax on the perfect couch—or bath. The tub is from Hydro Systems, and the plumbing fixtures are from Phylrich.

With the help of a few friends and a lot of patience, photographer Mandy Lamb transformed an 1890s building into her new home.&nbsp;

Lamb’s beloved bulldog Goose is a fan of the custom sunken dog bed near the woodburning stove.&nbsp;

The roofing cost CAD $40,000, and the simple frame of the home blends in with the overall landscape.

A loft makes use of the common area’s double-height ceiling, which has a telescope for children to use.

Inside, the striking multifaceted roof reveals its exposed structure.&nbsp;

The triple-height living space is scaled by a bold metal staircase.&nbsp;

A brutalist masterwork in the north of Italy, designed by architect Carlo Graffi in 1971 for the owner of a concrete company, had been uninhabited for 16 years when Fabian Nagel and Roberto Mazzilli (from left) purchased it in 2019. The couple’s sparing restoration left the home’s exterior virtually unchanged and the interior only modestly updated.

The boldly cantilevered home rises to a prow-like peak, prompting some neighbors to nickname it "the ship." The 3,875-square-foot house sits on 3.7 newly tamed acres. "When we first saw the place, there were mounds of earth and wild vegetation everywhere," says Fabian. "We needed a tractor to clear it away. Now we enjoy walking around outside, and our dog, Lina, loves it." The landscaping, like many of the less technical aspects of the restoration, was done by the couple.

The paint colors adhere to Le Corbusier’s original selections, available from Les Couleurs, with the cylindrical wall entrance covered in a saturated Rouge Vermillon.

The vaulted glass ceiling supports an original light fixture designed by Le Corbusier, made of a nickel-plated metal tube suspended from a steel crossbeam and lit using bare bulbs.

Dwell’s managing editor, Jack Balderrama Morley, tested out the company’s latest model, nicknamed the O-Frame, a wooden prefab designed by architecture firm oioioi.

"There are a lot of cool and very beautiful cabins being designed, but they all look alike," Pérez Rea Juncá says. "The generic wooden cabin—it’s always this natural-pine tone," says Germenos Garcia. The O-Frame uses pine plywood for the walls and ceiling and uses treated pine planks for the floor, but it’s all stained in dark and earthy colors.

Ali and Adrian Fluevog’s Vancouver house is a series of delightful surprises. Designed by MA+HG Architects, it bursts exuberantly from a narrow lot in an otherwise humdrum neighborhood.

The woodburning stove in the living room is from Stûv America.

"The home is a mix of the architecture, the project of Riva, and the life of Maria," says Martin. "He used this space to experiment," Maria concurs. "This house is not very perfect."

"This living room, with its tapered shape, is a bit expressionist," Maria writes in a new book about the apartment. "It’s clear to me that Umberto’s first rule was to breach the rigidity of right angles."

Marie and Kurtis Saldivar designed a 1,200-square-foot guest suite using a modified takes on a traditional Quonset Hut in Sisters, Oregon.

The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.

The prefabricated cabin consists of four modules connected by covered walkways. Each module has a dedicated purpose: living, sleeping/studying, energy, and outdoor dining. Connected to the sleep/study space, the energy module has a greenhouse and rainwater collection system.

In the living space, a custom sofa doubles as a pullout bed. An Aeris Cocoon bioethanol fireplace is suspended from the ceiling.

The two chairs in the feed room are family heirlooms that first belonged to Kelli’s grandfather. He had them in what he called his rest space, which referred to the small cabin on their family’s farm in Burleson County, Texas.

For the countertops, Ford sourced distinctive Calacatta Viola marble from Italy.

Yakisugi siding and site-built details enhance the $1.05 million modular package.

On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.

Looking back to the rear of the sauna and guest bedroom from the field. The large windows not only invite the view inside, but also reflect the landscape and allow the built forms to dissolve.

A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.

Working pro bono for a single mother and her two children, No Architects creates an experimental home with a vaulted roof, permeable walls, and custom furniture.

The light pendant upstairs is crafted from screw pine, a plant traditionally used in local craft. "We came across it while travelling through Cochin and bought it from a local artisan to use in a future project like this," says architect Neenu Elizabeth. The chairs were left over from a previous project by NO Architects.

To start a new chapter, Laura Bayne bought land in midcoast Maine and built a prefab on it by BrightBuilt Home, tailoring it to her specifications.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The living room could feature a roaring fire as a focal point. The metalwork for the woodstove and venting cost about $13,000.

On the neighboring property, Kyodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines and deep overhangs that are hallmarks of Wright’s homes.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors connect the primary space downstairs to the outdoors and to the view of the lake beyond.

In love with a one-bedroom loft in a former piano factory in Brooklyn, Merie Subryan and Alex Sierra made it work for their soon-to-be family of three. When their second child came along, they tweaked it further rather than move.

Alex sits with Phoenix and two-year-old son Cy next to the loft’s single column, the only architectural detail remaining from the original interior. Bookcases made of String Shelves by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning keep things light and airy.

Kevin kept the Victorian details on the upper portion of the building, painted Benjamin Moore Mayonnaise. He signaled rebuilt areas with vertical siding on the lower level, painted Benjamin Moore Space Black. The metal planters, fabricated by Mission Iron Works, lead up to the entry.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a Paramount sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

