These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Homes of 2024
If there was something readers loved most this year, it was really great renovations—and one remarkable tiny cabin.
In 2024, the most popular homes focused on new beginnings: After decades in her San Francisco home, an 83-year-old completes its inaugural renovation to age in place; in remote Washington, an outdoors enthusiast commits to the wilderness by building a tiny cabin; and—after a 70-year ban—a mother and son build one of Chicago’s first ADUs as a means of keeping family close. From fresh starts to groundbreaking projects, here are the most popular homes of the year.
She Built a 330-Square-Foot Cabin in One of Washington’s Biggest Outdoors Destinations
