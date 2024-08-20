There's a lot of Y2K Style Packed Into This 600-Square-Foot Paris Apartment

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "A resolutely maximalist mini loft may be be the best way to describe architect and Zyva Studio founder Anthony Authié’s latest project. A generous volume and high ceilings were all it took to convince the young Parisian architect to take on this 592-square-foot space, located within an old industrial building in the suburban town of Bagnolet, close to Paris.

"Authié used the space to experiment with various blends of shapes, colors, motifs, and material in order to create a playful and ultra-graphic universe. Having grown up in the 2000s, Authié incorporated various references to his youth within the project to create what he calls 'an aesthetic narrative.'

"The floor and the walls are covered with a sleek gray terrazzo, reminiscent of the showy materials used in villas on reality TV shows. The bedroom and bathroom are rendered in monochromatic yellow and green, as if painted with neon highlighters. The handles of the kitchen doors, all 3D-printed, resemble the spiky turtle shells of the Mario Bros franchise. The light fixtures are LED strips akin to the strobes of techno clubs. The flame motif is a reference to the world of car tuning where the hoods of vehicles are highly customized. The metal covering the kitchen cabinets and cupboards is an ode to Mr. Freeze’s costume, a villain featured in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin.