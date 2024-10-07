The Zillow App Will Now Show a Home’s Climate Risks

Buying a house is already an arduous process. With housing shortages and interest rates driving prices up, the struggle to find a home—especially for first-time buyers—can feel impossible. Coupled with home insurance’s increasing precarity, it’s no longer about finding the "right fit," but ensuring that your investment won’t literally end up underwater. As storms, tornadoes, flooding, and fires increase in frequency and severity, homeowners could be taking on much greater risks than ever before. This week, Zillow announced the platform will be introducing a new tool that will provide detailed information about flood, wildfire, wind, heat, and air quality to help home shoppers better understand insurance requirements and conditions that might affect their buying choices and insurance payments.

Understanding risks posed by climate change allows a buyer to feel more secure in their home and can also help homeowners predict costs, but according to U.S. News and World Report, many mortgage originators and investors typically ignore climate-related reports and disasters, requiring individual buyers to do their own research. Potential buyers can call an insurance company to ask for a property’s claims history, or they might utilize other public data like the United States Geological Survey’s Seismic Hazard Models to determine earthquake probability. Local municipalities often provide information on water table levels and water testing, as well as building code violations that can make a home more vulnerable during weather events.

Flooding, however, is a particularly difficult issue: buyers might consult the FEMA 100-year floodplain maps, but according to the National Resources Defense Council, FEMA’s maps "under-represent the actual risks of flooding," because, they continue, "FEMA only maps the 100-year floodplain with a 50th percentile confidence. That means there is only a 50-percent chance that a 100-year flood would stay inside the line that FEMA draws." North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources notes these maps can and do affect whether or not individuals choose to purchase flood insurance (typically not covered in standard policies). As a result, only four percent of U.S. homeowners have flood insurance, while an ABC News analysis "identified as many as 20.8 million U.S. properties with an 80 percent or better chance of flooding by 2053."