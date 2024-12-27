The Year the Internet Started to Care About Architectural Preservation

"GULP!" began a late November Instagram post by Esotouric, a Los Angeles tour company focused on historic sites at the "secret heart" of the city. "Norm’s [sic] La Cienega, architectural and cultural landmark beloved by Angelenos and protected under the Los Angeles heritage ordinance, to become a Raising Cane’s chicken joint?" It seemed the national fast-food chain, which in 2021 purchased the Googie-style building designed by midcentury SoCal architects Louis Armet and Eldon Davis, was pursuing plans to kick out the existing diner when its lease ended in 2026, intending to use the space for one of its own outlets. Cane’s didn’t seem to mind that Norms had occupied the space-age-style structure for 67 years; the building and its sawtooth pennant neon sign having even been captured in a 1964 Ed Ruscha painting. L.A. preservationists, on the other hand, certainly did. "How is this possible?" replied journalist and longtime Angeleno Alison Martino. "It’s been landmarked. I don’t understand what I’m hearing." Mark London, a SoCal native who’s designed album covers for Brian Wilson and Micky Dolenz, chimed in too, saying: "My city’s having a complete nervous breakdown. What’s next? Remove the Hollywood sign and replace it with a Nike swoosh?" This year saw online culture seizing on and amplifying outrage around potential architectural catastrophes like the one at Norms, with the growing tide of concern reaching much beyond the typically involved circles. Perhaps people felt buoyed by the successful rebuff of the planned demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s final L.A. home, which drummed up quite a bit of noise on social media, or maybe they hit their limit after seeing historic houses across the country, many of them by modernist masters, unceremoniously torn down for new-builds or destroyed by climate disasters. Either way, it seems preservation issues are causing more of a stir on the internet these days than in years prior.

But it’s not just human intervention that’s caused the preservation catastrophes that online masses have responded to with fervor. It’s also been the weather, from the accelerating landslide that led to the disassembly and removal of California’s landmark Wayfarers Chapel by FLW’s son, Lloyd Wright, from its beautiful but shifting oceanside perch in Rancho Palos Verdes, to the devastating hurricanes that left some of western Florida’s Sarasota School-style structures absolutely destroyed, like the 1952 Sanderling Beach Club Cabanas by Paul Rudolph. Wayfarers Chapel was able to raise more than $77,000 via a GoFundMe for the removal and future relocation of its organic modern ecclesiastical structures (though that’s a mere fraction of what they’ll ultimately need). Meanwhile, organizers in Sarasota put a Disaster Recovery Assistance plan online, with the goal of teaching architects and midcentury homeowners in the area about what they can do to minimize the effects of the coming swell of storms that’ll no doubt roll through the area and their homes. While there’s some debate about whether what can be saved should be saved (and, moving forward, how—or if—we can build housing ethically in climate disaster zones), the fact that these conversations are even happening is a sign of an engaged preservationist community that’s potentially expanding. While online fury can wane just as quickly as it whirls up, and, of course, heated internet discussions can be precarious, over the past year, a lot of that attention actually helped existing preservation efforts. This can only be a good thing, because if there’s any lesson we’ve learned in recent memory when it comes to protecting historic architecture, it’s that the battles will keep coming.