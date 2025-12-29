The Year L.A. Burned

It was incredibly windy in Altadena, California, on January 7. We’d known the Santa Anas were coming—the news and neighbors had been touting it for days—but the 60- to 80 mile-per-hour gusts still felt jarring. Trees, branches, and power lines were down all over the neighborhood and I spent the day worrying that one could come crashing through the roof of my home office at any minute. When the Palisades Fire kicked off on L.A.’s west side, I turned on the news in the background while I wrote, watching as Steve Guttenberg evacuated his neighbors and the LAFD tried to battle the quickly moving blaze. Around 4 p.m., the afterschool program at my kids’ school sent a message: Things were getting too hairy on campus and they suggested parents come snag their kids if possible. I laughed—the winds were scary, but Californians also tend to make a big deal out of even the most minor weather change, from a slight drizzle to chill in the air. The fire was in the Palisades, I thought, and the kids would be fine. They’d stay inside, do homework, and they’d have a story to tell later. I finally grabbed my kids around 5:30 p.m.—30 minutes earlier than I typically broke them out of afterschool, because I’m not a total monster—and made the quick trip home. Twenty or so minutes later, our house and street plunged into darkness. The power had gone out. A quick trip to the neighborhood WhatsApp revealed that the blackout was for good reason: A fire had broken out in nearby Eaton Canyon, and Altadena residents east of me were quickly being asked to evacuate.

Naively thinking the fire would go over the mountain rather than come down into our town, we begrudgingly packed up. My husband and I use CPAP machines at night, so sleeping is near impossible without power. And if I was worried about trees falling during the day, I knew my anxiety would be at an all-time high all night given the trees proximity to my kids’ room. As we drove out of Altadena, we stopped near the center of town at a light. That’s when we first saw the fire, which was by then already burning a vertical swath across the front of the town’s entire mountain backdrop. The flames were breathtaking in their enormity and intensity, and while we had to hope for the best, we also feared the worst. I barely slept that night, and not just because I was sharing an air mattress with my very wiggly son. Waking up at 3:30 a.m., I grabbed my phone and saw a cavalcade of texts and posts. Whole neighborhoods and streets were burning, and no one knew whether their house was safe. Some neighbors had stayed—one of ours camped out on his roof the entire fire, watering spot blazes and posting almost hourly videos of what he could see from his perch in an attempt to calm panicked evacuees—but those who had left in the night painted a bleak picture. The town was burning, they said, and it seemed there was very little that could be done. And the town did burn, not just on the night of January 7 but also for much of January 8. Friends and neighbors told me that they heard their house was absolutely fine at 6 a.m. but reduced to a pile of ash by 7:30, and slowly, slowly, over the course of the day, a picture started to emerge of what had happened.

More than 9,000 houses and buildings burned in Altadena that day. We’d eventually learn that at least 19 people died. In the Palisades, 12 people died and 6,800 structures burned. Generations of work and love and financial stability were swept away in a flow of fire, and while some of us were fortunate enough to not lose our homes and livelihoods, many, many residents and business owners in our beloved mountain hamlet did. It wasn’t just structures that were lost—it was memories, baby blankets and Christmas decorations, height charts carved into walls and homes that were passed down through generations. Things could be replaced, but history had been lost forever, or at least dramatically rewritten. As former Dwell contributing editor Alana Hope Levinson noted in the wake of the fires, a lot of architectural history was destroyed as well, structures that could never be rebuilt or recreated in any sort of authentic way. In the weeks that followed the fires, the stresses and sadness were only magnified. Suddenly, L.A.’s rental market was absolutely deluged—both for long-term and short-term rentals—with prices skyrocketing and availability plummeting. A friend who’d lost his house told me that he went to an open house for a rental and was told that 100 other Altadena families had come through that day, all with a version of the same awful story about loss and insecurity. (And, it’s worth noting, it’s not a problem that’s gone away. Almost a year later, a not-insignificant portion of fire-affected residents are still without long-term housing, often because of financial difficulties, struggles to find rentals that will take their pets, or lack of disability-friendly rentals on the market.)