The Year Logos and Merch Took Over Our Homes

In 2024, "merch"—aka what the kids call merchandise, or branded clothes and objects that are distributed to promote something—reached something of a fever pitch. There was the borderline genius (take the lowbrow irony of the $40 Harris/Walz camo hat, which sold out its initial run of 3,000 in 30 minutes, and looked extremely similar to singer Chappell Roan’s Midwest Princess snapback) to the downright confusing (Sweetgreen launching "Kale Camo" sweatshirts, which then turned out to be a scandal of stolen ideas, or both presidential campaigns releasing merch inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour T-shirts and friendship bracelets).

Of course, merch itself is nothing new—the concept of making profits from promotional products traces back more than a century and really ramped up with the rise of music merch in the 1940s and ’50s (we can reportedly thank Elvis superfans for the first official band tee, which planted the seed for, for example, the ubiquity of the Hard Rock Cafe T-shirt in the ’90s). Of course, the success of merch also greatly relies on consumers’ propensity to use brands to broadcast their personalities and experiences. (Sort of like how carrying a New Yorker tote tells others you are paying off your MFA loans.) The past decade has been a revolving door of merchandise falling in and out of favor, but the debate has intensified in lifestyle media recently, trading "love live merch" headlines for "merch is dead" diatribes. Still, this year felt notable thanks to an emergence of the brand grab on the home front, with a slew of noninteriors brands launching heavily logo-ed decor items, interior designers and furniture companies using their names for fashion collabs, and fashion brands launching decor. Even the automotive industry made home goods in 2024. (::Scratches head::)

But the question is, why this explosion of "brand" within the home space when the sector is actually said to be hurting? In most cases, it doesn’t seem to be just about scoring a major profit, says Fred Nicolaus, executive editor of Business of Home, Dwell’s sister site. "The overall market for home goods has been in a slump since early 2022, so purely on economics, now is not a good time to get in on the category." Still, Nicolaus argues, home remains an important area for Americans: "Even though the economic boost the pandemic gave home was fleeting, it did something else that’s a little more permanent: Made the category more culturally relevant." It seems as though brands are recognizing that merch for consumers’ homes—or even lionizing home brands through other mediums—can have a new type of cachet.