This Floating Sauna Brings a Touch of Scandinavia to Coastal Connecticut

It’s a sunny afternoon in Cos Cob in coastal Connecticut, and Peter and Victoire Boldt’s home is buzzing with energy. Their oldest child, Madeleine, leans on Victoire in the kitchen while younger sister Louise flits around, vying for Peter’s attention as baby August snoozes in her bassinet. The second-oldest, Winston, is out of the action, as he attends Japanese school on Saturdays. Anticipation is building, not just for the lunch about to be served but for the adventure to follow.