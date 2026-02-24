For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics
Location: 5305 E. Lakeside Dr. Palm Springs, California
Price: $1,825,000
Year Built: 1966
Architect: Donald Wexler
Footprint: 2,546 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.24 Acres
From the Agent: "This remarkable midcentury-modern home in Palm Springs, designed by Donald Wexler, seamlessly blends Polynesian design influences with the open flow and climate-responsive elegance of desert modernism. Built in the mid-1960s by the Alexander Construction Company, the residence is located in the historic Green Fairway Estates (now part of the Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood) in South Palm Springs. The neighborhood is historically significant, frequently featured on Modernism Week tours, yet remains a little-known and rarely seen gem even among dedicated enthusiasts. The residence offers four spacious bedrooms (two with sitting areas), three bathrooms with beautiful period tile work, a new kitchen with a breakfast bar, a formal dining room, and a family room."
5305 E. Lakeside Drive in Palm Springs, California, is currently listed for $1,825,000 by Louis Magnano of Modern California House.
