SubscribeSign In
For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the TropicsView 16 Photos

For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics

Designed by Donald Wexler, the ’60s home is wrapped in lush greenery—and it comes with a sculptural fireplace, a stone pond, and a kidney-shaped pool.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 5305 E. Lakeside Dr. Palm Springs, California

Price: $1,825,000

Year Built: 1966

Architect: Donald Wexler

Footprint: 2,546 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "This remarkable midcentury-modern home in Palm Springs, designed by Donald Wexler, seamlessly blends Polynesian design influences with the open flow and climate-responsive elegance of desert modernism. Built in the mid-1960s by the Alexander Construction Company, the residence is located in the historic Green Fairway Estates (now part of the Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood) in South Palm Springs. The neighborhood is historically significant, frequently featured on Modernism Week tours, yet remains a little-known and rarely seen gem even among dedicated enthusiasts. The residence offers four spacious bedrooms (two with sitting areas), three bathrooms with beautiful period tile work, a new kitchen with a breakfast bar, a formal dining room, and a family room."

For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 1 of 15 -
The living room is anchored by a fully restored Alexander Cone fireplace.

The living room is anchored by a fully restored Alexander Cone fireplace.

For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 3 of 15 -
Architect Donald Wexler is widely recognized for his work in Palm Springs, and his use of steel in residential design.&nbsp;

Architect Donald Wexler is widely recognized for his work in Palm Springs, and his use of steel in residential design. 

For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 5 of 15 -
For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 6 of 15 -
For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 7 of 15 -
For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 8 of 15 -
For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 9 of 15 -
For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 10 of 15 -
&nbsp;The home’s artwork and furnishings are also available for purchase.

 The home’s artwork and furnishings are also available for purchase.

For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 12 of 15 -
A small pond surrounded by rocks and flora is located near the home’s entrance.&nbsp;

A small pond surrounded by rocks and flora is located near the home’s entrance. 

For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics - Photo 14 of 15 -
The property overlooks the Tahquitz Creek Golf Course and the San Jacinto Mountains.

The property overlooks the Tahquitz Creek Golf Course and the San Jacinto Mountains.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.