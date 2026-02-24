For $1.8M, a Palm Springs Midcentury That Feels Like a Trip to the Tropics

From the Agent: "This remarkable midcentury-modern home in Palm Springs, designed by Donald Wexler, seamlessly blends Polynesian design influences with the open flow and climate-responsive elegance of desert modernism. Built in the mid-1960s by the Alexander Construction Company, the residence is located in the historic Green Fairway Estates (now part of the Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood) in South Palm Springs. The neighborhood is historically significant, frequently featured on Modernism Week tours, yet remains a little-known and rarely seen gem even among dedicated enthusiasts. The residence offers four spacious bedrooms (two with sitting areas), three bathrooms with beautiful period tile work, a new kitchen with a breakfast bar, a formal dining room, and a family room."