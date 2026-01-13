To Save Their Family Home on a Greek Island, a Couple Import a Prefab

The Kasabalis family has deep roots on Zakynthos, one of the largest Greek islands in the Ionian Sea. They’ve lived there for generations, and many of them still live near the land that’s been in the family’s hands for over a century. Katie Kasabalis left Greece in 2005 to study architecture in the United States, but she found her way back after she moved to London in 2019 with her husband, Darius Woo, with whom she founded the design studio Kasawoo. Now just a short flight from Zakynthos, the couple realized having their own place on the family property might help make the most of their summer visits to the island.