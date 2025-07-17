In Norway, a Celebrated Artist Adds a Creative Space to the Backyard of Her Childhood Home

From the Architect: "The owner of this studio, Kari Fredrikke Brænne, is a recognized Norwegian author and artist. She grew up in the main house on the property dating from 1936, designed by architect Jan Meyer. Ever since taking over the house, Kari dreamed of her own studio in the garden. With the help of Morfeus Architects, this and more was achieved: the small studio in the garden is a place to work, paint, and write books. In addition, the building offers a compact living area for the client’s family and guests.

"The property is in the residential area of Røa on the outskirts of Oslo, characterized by detached houses and lush trees. Local regulations are restrictive in preserving the typical qualities of the area. An additional building on the property was permitted as it was designed small in scale, subordinate to the main house and with a good location adaptation. In one sense the studio is perceived as a small, traditional, red-painted house. It blends into the surroundings in a harmonious way. Simultaneously the building stands out quietly through its modern architecture, expressive shape, and larger windows. The building has a contemporary character yet is low-key.

"The building is small and compact, yet spacious as it facilitates varied and flexible use. The ground floor contains an atelier with light from the north as well as a living area and a kitchen under the staircase. On the second floor there is a guest bedroom, bathroom, and the author’s writing studio. The studio is both compact and functional, allowing for substantial storage space as well as room for a daybed. The elevated roof to the north allows for indirect daylight to the atelier on the ground floor, which is desirable especially when painting. On the second floor, the elevation secures stunning views of the valley and the more distant hills of Holmenkollen. The interior is made of ash veneer with a large degree of space-saving interior design solutions.