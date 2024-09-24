The Proposed Homes Act Would Put $300 Billion Toward Affordable Housing

The state of housing across the US is dire, with more than 50 percent of all tenants paying more than 30 percent of their incomes on rent alone, including moderate income individuals and families. While much federal action has focused on single-family home ownership, last week US House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) and Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn) introduced legislation that would provide federal support primarily for a new stock of affordable rental units. Called the Homes Act, the expansive bill would create a public housing option, allocating $300 billion over the next decade to finance a variety of housing programs.



The new bill comes on the heels of The Green New Deal for Public Housing, reintroduced by Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders back in March, which proposes a massive $180 billion investment in existing public housing stock in service of decarbonization and weatherization goals. A lofty pitch to the US Congress, the Homes Act would create a housing development authority that would "acquire and develop real estate to create and maintain a stock of permanent, sustainable, affordable housing" as well as help local communities finance their own real estate acquisitions.

The Homes Act would build on "social housing" models seen in places like Montgomery County, Maryland and in Chicago, where part of a recent 1.25 billion bond passed this year will fund social housing projects—wherein a government agency provides low-interest loans to construct, rehab, or acquire new affordable developments. According to the Alliance for Housing Justice, "It can be owned by public entities, residents or mission-driven nonprofits and occupied by renters or homeowners. It includes public housing, community land trusts, new construction, existing affordable housing, and conversion of current market-rate housing."