This $649K Denver Apartment Is Set Inside a Local Landmark

The refreshed flat is located at the Perrenoud, a 1901 building with an original stained-glass atrium, onyx fireplace, and the city’s only operating birdcage elevator.
Text by
Location: 836 East 17th Avenue, #2E, Denver, Colorado

Price: $649,000

Year Built: 1901

Architect: Frank S. Snell

Footprint: 1,605 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "This home is in the beautifully preserved Perrenoud building, where historic charm meets modern living. This home is filled with natural light thanks to the thoughtfully designed courtyards that ensure privacy. With high ceilings and spacious interiors, it feels both open and inviting. The building’s basement includes a wine cellar with dedicated cabinets for each owner, a large workshop, and a small ‘museum’ showcasing framed photos, literature, and artifacts that highlight the rich history of the building. Additionally, the basement features a spacious gym housed inside what was originally the community’s ballroom. The current owners have taken tremendous care of the home during their ownership, refurbishing the original hardwood floors and refinishing the majority of the interior walls, ensuring that the charm of the space shines through."

The Perrenoud is a 1901 apartment building in Denver’s Swallow Hill Historic District.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The building has retained many of its original historic details, including Italian marble entry steps, and a translucent onyx fireplace in the lobby.

It also has a birdcage elevator—the only functioning one of its kind remaining in Denver.&nbsp;

The 1,605-square-foot condominium is one of 24 units located within the building.

The current owners refurbished the original hardwood floors throughout the home.&nbsp;

The Perrenoud #2E in Denver, Colorado is currently listed for $649,000 by Jorgen Jensen of Fantastic Frank

