This $649K Denver Apartment Is Set Inside a Local Landmark

Architect: Frank S. Snell

Footprint: 1,605 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "This home is in the beautifully preserved Perrenoud building, where historic charm meets modern living. This home is filled with natural light thanks to the thoughtfully designed courtyards that ensure privacy. With high ceilings and spacious interiors, it feels both open and inviting. The building’s basement includes a wine cellar with dedicated cabinets for each owner, a large workshop, and a small ‘museum’ showcasing framed photos, literature, and artifacts that highlight the rich history of the building. Additionally, the basement features a spacious gym housed inside what was originally the community’s ballroom. The current owners have taken tremendous care of the home during their ownership, refurbishing the original hardwood floors and refinishing the majority of the interior walls, ensuring that the charm of the space shines through."