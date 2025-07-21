A Late-in-Life Home Designer Just Created a Bachelor’s Paradise—in Utah

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "The Periphery is a two-bedroom home quietly embedded in Utah’s remote high desert, adjacent to the boundary of the 1.8-million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Elevated above slickrock and wetlands at 6,300 feet, the house occupies a landscape defined by wind, water, and time. It is both refuge and instrument—designed to frame light, silence, and the subtle rhythms of the desert.

"Designed and built over four years by Locus Studio, The Periphery explores the threshold between habitation and exposure. Nestled among weathered juniper and pinyon, the home hovers lightly over the land, preserving the delicate desert ecology while anchoring itself firmly to the site’s geologic foundation. From its cantilevered concrete deck to the sculptural interplay of steel, oak, and glass, the project aims to dissolve the barrier between interior and exterior.

"The Periphery is the result of a design-build process executed by a small team of late-career collaborators who worked together from conceptual design through fabrication and construction. A 75-foot thermal mass wall mediates temperature swings; passive design strategies regulate comfort year-round; high-performance mechanical systems quietly optimize air quality and energy use—all while foregrounding the home’s real subject: light. Generous glass openings are paired with fully operable panels, creating an immersive connection to the desert’s changing conditions. The home is organized around axial views and framed moments.