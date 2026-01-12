On the Latvian Coast, a Sea-Inspired Twist on the Gable Home

Photographer: Jānis Vēveris / @janis.veveris

From the Architect: "The Pāvilosta House is designed as a spacious gathering space with a large living room and guest rooms, serving as an extension to the client’s main residence located next door. The architectural concept of the Pāvilosta House is located within the in between space. On the one hand, the traditional gabled character of Pāvilosta architecture, on the other hand, the power of the wild sea and the freedom of the wind. The town of Pāvilosta, Latvia, is a place where people settle, form close relationships with the wind, sea, and waves, and become part of the unbridled power of nature. The house is like a part of the endless seaside landscape. Along the street, it respects the traditional building profile, then with a light twist turns into a dynamic vector.



"In discussions with the owner, it became clear that spatial qualities are equally important as the emotions that accompany life by and on the sea. The architecture of the house is inevitably influenced by the sea. Although it is built of wood on a concrete foundation, the dynamic spatial twist is a tribute to the presence of water and wind. It would seem that wind and water have shaped the geometry of the house, just as they eternally shape and transform the Pāvilosta dunes.

