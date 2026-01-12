On the Latvian Coast, a Sea-Inspired Twist on the Gable Home
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Pāvilosta, Latvia
Architect: MADE Arhitekti / @madearhitekti
Footprint: 3,229 square feet
Structural Engineer: PBR
Photographer: Jānis Vēveris / @janis.veveris
From the Architect: "The Pāvilosta House is designed as a spacious gathering space with a large living room and guest rooms, serving as an extension to the client’s main residence located next door. The architectural concept of the Pāvilosta House is located within the in between space. On the one hand, the traditional gabled character of Pāvilosta architecture, on the other hand, the power of the wild sea and the freedom of the wind. The town of Pāvilosta, Latvia, is a place where people settle, form close relationships with the wind, sea, and waves, and become part of the unbridled power of nature. The house is like a part of the endless seaside landscape. Along the street, it respects the traditional building profile, then with a light twist turns into a dynamic vector.
"In discussions with the owner, it became clear that spatial qualities are equally important as the emotions that accompany life by and on the sea. The architecture of the house is inevitably influenced by the sea. Although it is built of wood on a concrete foundation, the dynamic spatial twist is a tribute to the presence of water and wind. It would seem that wind and water have shaped the geometry of the house, just as they eternally shape and transform the Pāvilosta dunes.
"In the center of the building is a large space for private activities, to which the kitchen is connected at the northern end. The large space has the potential to merge with the outside space, opening an approximately 33-foot-wide window display to the courtyard, facing west. Along the street there are four bedrooms, grouped in pairs around two entrances from the courtyard. The building's load-bearing wall structures are CLT and glued timber. The roof is a wooden structure with a natural slate covering."
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.