The New Wave of Food Decor Wants You to Eat It

The table looks good enough to eat. On Instagram, Salt Lake City-based artist Kamber Carroll has been sharing videos of himself turning thick pieces of foam coated with resin into what looks like a giant’s portion of pancakes, but functions as furniture. He sands the foam’s edges, piling each disk and painting the pieces to resemble a fluffy golden stack. Syrupy resin drips down the sides, filmed in close-up to mimic the food reels that monopolize our social media feeds. At the end of the clip, the simulacrum is reversed and compounded: Carroll makes a stack of edible pancakes and serves them atop the table they inspired. Carroll hasn’t stopped at pancakes: he’s made a coffee cup table with swirls of crema in the surface and a waffle table with uneven browns that evoke the heat of a waffle iron. Call it the second wave of food decor, which isn’t solely peddling in reference, but maximizes both realism and wonder.

Collin Garrity’s Butter Toast candleholder sells for $35 at New York design shop Coming Soon.

Carla Finley, the founder of Apt. 2 Bread bakery, makes mirrors wrapped in baked dough.

That conflation is perhaps most present in Apt. 2 Bread founder Carla Finley’s breadware mirrors, which fall into the "bread art" niche of food decor. Finley, who launched her bakery from her Brooklyn apartment after being laid off from a restaurant job in 2020, started off by selling typical loaves and rolls, but two years ago, when planning a photo shoot and fundraiser with a friend, she wove some dough into a basket and baked it. (It still sits in her apartment.) Next, she made a faux window with bread baked around a glass pane. "After that, the obvious next move was the mirror, and everyone was like, oh my god!" Finley says. She began posting her dough-wrapped mirrors on Instagram and the orders poured in. Sometimes she lacquers the finished bread with resin epoxy and sometimes she leaves them rough. For Finley, the mirrors are special for their ability to preserve a loaf of bread and memorialize its baking. "I feel connected to bread because it’s such an ancient form of creating," she says. "Bread has always been a part of human lives, and being able to mark it in time is really special." Finley has since played with other forms of dough designs, like ornate holiday wreaths. But her personal favorite piece is a simple, a two-year-old baguette wrapped in string and hung above her bed that she likens to a dream catcher. "Typically, we just consume bread, but if you’re placing it up on the wall, taking a step back, and having a moment with that piece, it’s another way to look at our relationship with food, to cherish it," she says. "And it’s also kind of camp."