The New Living Room

There’s a simple rule of outdoor entertaining: The better the deck, the longer people stay. Whether it’s predinner cocktails or a summer barbecue, it’s not just about the size of the deck or the views. It’s about the details that elevate the experience—think a railing edge wide enough to hold a drink, sight lines to keep groups connected, and surfaces that handle the inevitable spills.

Trex, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, has spent more than 30 years engineering composite materials that make designing stylish outdoor spaces possible without the upkeep that wood demands.

At the heart of those spaces is the material itself. Trex composite decking never needs to be sanded, stained, or sealed, which means less time managing it and more time using it. It’s designed to resist wear from foot traffic and weather, and it cleans easily with basic soap and water.* Plus, every board is made from 95 percent recycled and reclaimed materials.

From there, the details can take shape. The Signature® X-Series™ cable railing uses horizontal cables to keep sight lines open to the garden or sunset. Top it with a cocktail rail, a flat ledge made from deck boards, and the railing does double duty as a bar wide enough for drinks, plates, or even a line of candles to add atmosphere after dark.