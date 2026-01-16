Supper Clubs and “Apartment Cafes”: The New Age of Hosting

After moving out of her family home, 24-year-old Maya Aristimuño missed sitting around the table and eating her meals with loved ones. So in 2021, once the pandemic restrictions were lifted in New York City, she started inviting friends over to her apartment every Tuesday for dinners. She didn’t have a dining table or matching tableware. Instead, friends would gather around her coffee table, sitting cross-legged on the living room floor. Whatever plates couldn’t fit on the coffee table would be held by one another. Since then, the founder of the marketing agency Maristi Creative has opened up her dinner parties to her online followers, hosting pop-up dinners at restaurants and wine bars in New York, Paris, and Barcelona (where she’s now based), and sometimes at her own apartment. Brands like Adobe Photoshop, Ultimate Ears, Graza, and San Pellegrino have sponsored her events or helped cover the cost of ingredients in exchange for a spot on the menu. "When brands started realizing that community-driven experiences are where people actually want to be, they began reaching out to sponsor," says Aristimuño.

The act of hosting has increasingly become its own content niche online, blurring the boundaries between private gathering and public performance. The hashtag #hostingtips has over 34,500 videos on TikTok, and modern-day Martha Stewarts gain millions of followers across their social media profiles. Themed dinner party series inspired by films or TV shows often rack up hundreds of thousands of views. "Nearly one in four hosts are actually planning gatherings with content-friendly moments in mind," says Pollock. Yet, the pressure to play the perfect host, now to an online audience, in many ways mirrors the pressures that caused many people to turn away from entertaining guests in the first place. "Most of what you see on social media, in terms of hosting, is a performance," says Fagan. "Often it’s just an outright advertisement." To push back, some are encouraging seeing hosting as a hobby rather than a perfect art. "Getting good at hosting and being a person who gathers your friends or your community...that is itself a hobby," says Fagan. "It’s also a very important social role."

That’s how 25-year-old content creator Olivia Carlson sees it. Since college, her room would always be where friends came to hang out. "I always had snacks in my little mini fridge," she says. "It slowly evolved into something a little bit bigger." Now she hosts friends at her home in Virginia at least once a quarter. Rather than purchasing new, Carlson thrifts decor from places like Goodwill. It’s not important that everything matches and she doesn’t feel the pressure to dress up to the nines. "You can host without breaking an arm and a leg to do it," she says. While Carlson insists that guests surrender their phones when they step into her home, keeping them in a bowl away from the table, she also shares her hosting tips and checklists to her 337,000 followers on TikTok. Hosting might’ve always blended performance and actual connection, but in the era of social media and influencer marketing, those lines are even less clear. A 2025 Town & Country story, for example, noted the rise of parlor games and table-wide conversation prompts as "forced fun" at dinner parties, particularly those sponsored by brands. This comes at a time when the performance of homekeeping has regained social currency, with the tradwife lifestyle and aesthetic trending online and being reflected in U.S. politics. But much in the same way as a tradwife influencer, the fantasy of the perfect host is an unattainable ideal, one that, when you mix in social media, primarily exists to sell something. Today’s supper clubs, pop-up dinners, and apartment cafes follow less formal rules about style than their predecessors, but their function in helping those who host them craft their image and personal brand isn’t all that different. The main change is that whereas once hosts only had to impress their guest list, now the whole internet is invited.