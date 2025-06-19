SubscribeSign In
Two Days, One Helicopter, and the Perfect Prefab Cabin in British Columbia

An afterthought of a sketch inspired the rustic, off-the-grid Keats Island love nest of a couple’s dream.
When Vancouver-based designer Daria Sheina was presenting concepts for Sean Sikorski and Chadd Andre’s retreat on British Columbia’s remote Keats Island, she barely paused on a half-finished sketch of two playfully stacked and rotated cuboid volumes. It wasn’t developed enough, she thought. "But we were like, wait, wait, wait, what was that one?" says Chadd with a laugh.

