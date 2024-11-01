A Bunker-Esque Home in Western Australia Is a Fortress Against Whipping Winds
The concrete, brick, and wood residence figures in a protected patio and a surprising series of intimate, moody spaces.
Text by
From the street, you’d never guess this home in Esperance, Western Australia, unfolds over multiple levels and encloses a central courtyard—and that’s just the way owner Lachie Mitchell likes it.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
TopicsDwell+ Exclusive