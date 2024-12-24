The Most Impressive Prefab Homes of 2024
From a solar-powered floating home that putters through Dutch canals to a rainforest retreat with an oculus, here are the year’s standout prefabs.
Text by
Prefab homes have come a long way from the sterile, cookie-cutter prototypes of yore. This year’s best-in-class prefabs show how the construction style is continuing to break new ground, at times blending with traditional building methods to create sophisticated homes, popping up as unexpected housing types, and providing an effective solution for building on some of the trickiest terrain. Here are the prefab projects that wowed us in 2024.
Kicked Out of a Rental, This L.A. Couple Bought, and Then Built the Best ADU They Could
Related Reading:
Published
TopicsPrefab HomesRoundups
Stay up to Date on the Latest in Prefab Homes
From cozy cottages to large family houses, see how prefab continues to redefine the future of construction, building, and design.