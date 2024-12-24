The Most Impressive Prefab Homes of 2024

After building a globe-trotting career in the fashion industry, Julie Park wanted to build a sanctuary where she could escape from L.A. on weekends and reconnect with her family. They visited the Mojave Desert, fell in love with their rental, and resolved to construct their retreat in the area. It took the family three years to save up enough money for the plot they had dreamt of—somewhere with enough terrain to afford privacy that was not too remote—just outside the town of Yucca Valley.