The State of “Made in America”

In June, news broke that the makers of the Instant Pot were planning a new line of products, some emblazoned with a motto not typically associated with kitchenware: "Make America Great Again." Reporting revealed that tableware company Lenox, owned by the same private-equity firm as the Instant Pot, also planned Trump-tribute dinnerware. The collections were quickly tabled, but it’s a reflection of our current cultural moment, where even something as simple as a countertop pressure cooker is political. And as a result of these dynamics, the very concept of "Made in America" has taken on a partisan tinge. Increasingly, the catchphrase and the concept are intertwined with the president’s ideological agenda and tariff policies, which are predicated on the argument that it’s possible to restore American manufacturing to a golden age—furniture included—through brute economic force. In March, in fact, Trump quite explicitly promised a revival: "That business all went to other countries, and now it’s all going to come back into North Carolina, the furniture manufacturing business." And in August, he announced an "Investigation" (his cap) to determine tariff rates on imported furniture; "This will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and States all across the Union," he promised on Truth Social. By the end of September, the administration said tariffs on lumber and some upholstered furniture and cabinetry would take effect the following month. Few phrases are quite as evocative as "Made in America," though exactly what picture it paints varies wildly. There’s a connotation of classic, well-made design, as forthright as a firm handshake: L.L.Bean tote bags and rock-solid maple furniture with a maker’s mark burned into the underside. Throughout history, there’s been an ideological current running through the idea, a frisson of isolationism. Revolutionary Americans embraced homespun clothing as a political statement as tensions built with Britain; during the 19th century, America developed a mighty industrial base, which became part of the country’s identity. It wasn’t always a surefire advertising concept, though: In 1915, a planned "Made in America" exhibition at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Institute was canceled, according to the New York Times, because manufacturers didn’t want to admit their products weren’t made in Europe. Even as America gloried in its tales of self-made millionaires piling up enormous industrial fortunes, elites attempted to prove themselves by evoking the Old World, and imports from across the Atlantic had a special sheen.

But encouraging the consumption of American-made goods was core to the sociopolitical order built in the wake of World War II, and products like color television sets and washing machines were elevated as symbols of American capitalism, quite literally. Part of the 1959 argument between Richard Nixon and Nikita Khrushchev was conducted while they stood in a model kitchen designed by General Electric. The world wanted America’s stuff, too: One 1963 article recommended as a gift for Europeans American-made printed sheets, washable quilts, and "printed towels and rugs made of synthetic fibers that look like fur for the bathroom." Artisanal and authentic ruled the day, and "Made in America" took on a gauzy kind of romance with an appealing narrative. The lure of Europe for American consumers was still strong, though—witness the rise of Danish modern as a sign of midcentury sophistication. "The United States is losing out," a source told the New York Times in 1985. "We don’t have a good strong image anymore." High-end design meant places like Italy, France, and Germany.