This 19th-Century Mill in Ontario Comes With a Waterfall
Location: 243 Main Street North, Ontario, Canada
Price: $3,999,990 CAD (approximately $2,904,9320 USD)
Year Built: Circa 1840
Renovation Date: 1982
Renovation Architect: Mandel Sprachman
Footprint: 7,169 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6 baths)
Lot Size: 1.83 Acres
From the Agent: "Tucked just beyond the charm of Main Street and yet enveloped in its own timeless tranquility, this extraordinary residence feels lifted from the pages of a French storybook—a serene oasis that seems to exist outside of time. Set on over 1.8 acres and bordered by a private waterfall and the meandering Eramosa River, the property invites exploration and reminds you of the quiet wonder of nature. The interior balances warmth and function, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s easy to forget the world here, though Rockwood’s cafes and boutiques are just steps away, and downtown Guelph is a mere 15-minute drive."
243 Main Street North in Ontario, Canada, is currently listed for $3,999,990 CAD by Ryan Wood, Herman Daniel Wood, and D. Kathie Wood of Harvey Kalles Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.