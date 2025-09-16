SubscribeSign In
This 19th-Century Mill in Ontario Comes With a Waterfall

The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
Text by
Location: 243 Main Street North, Ontario, Canada

Price: $3,999,990 CAD (approximately $2,904,9320 USD)

Year Built: Circa 1840

Renovation Date: 1982

Renovation Architect: Mandel Sprachman

Footprint: 7,169 square feet (4 bedrooms, 6 baths)

Lot Size: 1.83 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked just beyond the charm of Main Street and yet enveloped in its own timeless tranquility, this extraordinary residence feels lifted from the pages of a French storybook—a serene oasis that seems to exist outside of time. Set on over 1.8 acres and bordered by a private waterfall and the meandering Eramosa River, the property invites exploration and reminds you of the quiet wonder of nature. The interior balances warmth and function, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s easy to forget the world here, though Rockwood’s cafes and boutiques are just steps away, and downtown Guelph is a mere 15-minute drive."

Set beneath exposed beams, the living area has a huge metal fireplace.

The mill dates back to around 1840, and its stone walls lend character t the interiors.

A spiral staircase ascends past 19th-century stonework.&nbsp;

The top-floor primary suite sits just below the roof and its exposed wooden rafters.

An accessory building near the main house can serve as an artists studio or workshop.

A waterfall on the property provides a babbling soundtrack to forest walks.

243 Main Street North in Ontario, Canada, is currently listed for $3,999,990 CAD by Ryan Wood, Herman Daniel Wood, and D. Kathie Wood of Harvey Kalles Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

