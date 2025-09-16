This 19th-Century Mill in Ontario Comes With a Waterfall

Lot Size: 1.83 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked just beyond the charm of Main Street and yet enveloped in its own timeless tranquility, this extraordinary residence feels lifted from the pages of a French storybook—a serene oasis that seems to exist outside of time. Set on over 1.8 acres and bordered by a private waterfall and the meandering Eramosa River, the property invites exploration and reminds you of the quiet wonder of nature. The interior balances warmth and function, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It’s easy to forget the world here, though Rockwood’s cafes and boutiques are just steps away, and downtown Guelph is a mere 15-minute drive."