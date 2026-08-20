The Midcentury House That Raised Me

Welcome to Living Landmark, an essay series about what it’s like to grow up in an architecturally important home. "I drove by the house every afternoon in high school and would stop and look at it," my dad tells me. We’re sitting in the living room of the very house he’s describing, an early 1950s residence in his hometown of West Hartford, Connecticut, by prominent New England architect Elroy Webber. The low-slung midcentury home is where my parents raised my sister and me for most of our childhood. But for decades before they bought it in 2007, the wide-lot home wrapped in stone and spring wisteria, and tucked into a colonial neighborhood, was just an object of my dad’s affection. In the early ’90s, before my sister and I were born, my parents toured the house next door, also designed by Webber in the early ’50s. They walked through politely, but kept drifting toward the east-facing windows to peek into the neighboring Kaufman Home. They wished it had been the one for sale.

Emma Apple Chozick’s dad (pictured right) had his eye on the Elroy Webber-designed Kaufman House (pictured left, in the 1950s) since his own childhood.

It wasn’t. Instead, they bought a ranch-style house across town and slowly furnished it with the midcentury collector’s pieces they had always been drawn to: the Eames lounge my mom won at auction while hyperventilating over the price (it was, at the time, the most she had ever spent on any piece of furniture), a set of six Mies van der Rohe dining chairs, and what felt like an entire catalog’s worth of Alessi pieces from their wedding registry. It was the house my older sister and I each came home to as newborns—the backdrop to the early years of our family life, and while it wasn’t the midcentury residence my parents dreamed of, their design aesthetics and furnishings filled in the gaps.

The house was featured in a January 1958 issue of House Beautiful (pictured right). Emma (pictured left) and her family keep a stack of original copies of the issue on their coffee table.

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The Kaufman Home reappeared in our lives in spring 2007, when my sister and I were in elementary school. My parents had contractors scheduled to start an addition on the ranch, plans already drawn. That morning, before a zoning hearing, my dad checked the real estate listings, "just one more time," he tells me. There it was: the long, single-level house with a long trellis wrapped in wisteria leading up to the bright-yellow front door, finally for sale. They toured it immediately and made an offer that afternoon. It was my mom’s birthday, and my dad hadn’t gotten her a gift yet. "So he got me our house," she laughs. Completed for its namesake homeowners and their two daughters, the house was a deeply personal commission. While studying at Harvard, Webber spent the summer of 1929 working at Le Corbusier’s Paris atelier, later writing that he returned to the U.S. "supercharged with the modern movement," and finished his architecture degree at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The ideas he brought back took a distinct form in the Connecticut Valley, where his work stood apart not only from the region’s dominant colonial architecture, but also from the glass-heavy modern homes being built by his contemporaries, which were often critiqued for making homeowners feel exposed. Ironically, it continued to invite the same kind of attention. Even as a kid, I remember playing in the yard while passersby paused on the sidewalk to stare at the house, much in the same way my dad once had.

Webber’s original vision remains largely intact in many of the spaces including the living room (pictured right in the 1950s, and left in its current state).

The home was conceived as a case study in how modern architecture could elevate an ordinary suburban lot. In 1958, it was featured in an eight-page House Beautiful spread titled, "An un-average house for the average situation"—naturally, my parents own five original copies hunted down on eBay and now neatly stacked on our coffee table. The photos show a familiar house: the long, low lines; the stone wall that continues seamlessly from exterior to interior; the wisteria-covered trellis over the back patio, mirrored by the one extending from the living room. On paper, it’s an architecturally significant home; to me, at seven years old, none of that really mattered. I cried the day we moved in. It was not cool to be the only first grader without a set of stairs and a flat roof, while everyone else had foyers, basement playrooms, and shingles and shutters. Kids would come over for playdates and say, "Your house is like a museum!" Ironically, that’s now my favorite compliment.

The galley kitchen was opened up to create more flow between the cooking and gathering spaces.

A lot of the original vision was still there when we moved in, just buried under decades of updates and water damage. Webber’s original kitchen was a narrow galley, paired with a long hallway that housed a small bathroom, laundry, and what had once been a housekeeper’s room. My parents absorbed that corridor into the kitchen, added a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and opened the spaces into the former den, creating a single, flowing area for cooking, lounging, and gathering. A former owner had added a kidney-shaped swimming pool; my parents cut off the raised coping and had it skim-coated in concrete to give it a cleaner, modern line. The children’s bedrooms had once been separated by an accordion wall that allowed the original homeowners’ two daughters to share space during the day; by the time we moved in, that wall was gone. My parents made the separation permanent, adding a fixed wall and sealing a door that once led directly from a bedroom into the backyard, a sensible update for a new generation of sneaky children. They also reworked Webber’s famously compact bathrooms to better suit contemporary family life: oversize tubs gave way to double sinks, standing showers, and counter space, and the primary bath and dressing area expanded into what had once been bedroom square footage.

The modern homes Webber designed in New England stood out from many of the existing colonial-style homes.

The house originally included a more discreet, utilitarian garage near the kitchen and pool. One bay is now part of a guest bedroom, while the other became storage for pool toys and gardening tools. When my parents added a three-car garage to the front of the house, they treated it as an extension of Webber’s logic. The addition was designed to preserve the home’s privacy from the street; introducing a pitched metal roof was a subtle nod to the surrounding center hall colonials, and the crushed-stone driveway, framed by boxwoods, was meant to keep the approach understated. "The goal was to enhance the design, not change it," my dad says. (The renovation was done in two phases. For the first—focused on the area from the entry to the bedroom wing, and the garage—architect John Beveridge did the structural and layout design and my parents made the aesthetic decisions. For the kitchen and den renovation, they worked with a lifelong friend, David Frappier of local interior design firm David William Design.)

Emma’s parents added a pitched metal roof as a subtle nod to the area’s center hall colonials and gave the coping of the kidney-shaped pool (an addition from a former owner) a more modern line.

Living in a house where every decision had been carefully considered became another form of education, compounding over time into my own discernment in design. I think back to entire afternoons as a kid spent rearranging the living room furniture or playing my Nintendo DS at yet another Flos or B&B Italia sample sale while my parents compared notes on sofa dimensions and lighting options. Back then, I thought these were universally beloved American pastimes and didn’t realize until much later that most kids did not spend their Sundays watching their parents rotate the sofa through five different orientations just to "see how it feels." This early immersion warped my baseline for what was normal. For a long time, that instinct stayed in my subconscious. I was drawn to rooms, objects, and the stories held within people’s personal spaces long before I wrote my own design newsletter on Substack or researched the cultural significance of an ’80s nightclub or the history of a famous sofa for a 60-second TikTok or Instagram Reel. Eventually, that instinct—the same one that led me to launch Surroundings, my YouTube series exploring the environments that shape creative lives—became the work itself. These were all different ways of inviting other people into the same curiosity that had shaped the way I see the world. Looking back, it feels like the most natural evolution: an adult answer to the kid who grew up in a house where every detail was intentional and learned to pay attention because of it.

Emma runs gr8collab, a design-oriented Substack newsletter and TikTok. She also has a Youtube series called Surroundings, which looks at "the environments that shape creative worlds."