What Should Transitional Housing for Young Adults Facing Homelessness Look Like?

Semaj Algere never imagined she’d experience homelessness at 23. In 2024, after periods of sleeping in her car and cycling through unstable living situations, she decided to seek help. A call to the 211 helpline, which connects people with resources for needs like housing, food, healthcare, and mental health support, led her to the Grove, a transitional-housing community serving 18- to 24-year-olds in Sacramento, California. She wanted lasting change, she says, starting with a stable place to stay and resources for finding long-term housing and resuming her education.