The Only Way to This Metal-Clad Cabin Is by Boat

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

"With boat access only, your approach to the site is from the dock, greeted by rocky outcrops. The existing cottage sits slightly elevated, surrounded by views of Georgian Bay, wetland, and a treed perimeter.

From the Architect: " While contemporary in form and appearance, the Green Cabin takes notes from the roofline and color of a cottage that stood before, complimenting and paying homage to a seasonal retreat that will continue to provide memories for this Robert’s Island property.

"Green Cabin employs large amounts of glazing to the west façade to capture stunning lake views. Clad in sage-green standing seam metal, the roof and façade blend seamlessly to form a monolithic look. The metal has continuity from roof to wall, with a thin steel drip edge acting as an eyebrow around perimeter windows to push water away from window heads and building face.

"The southeast elevation is largely tucked into a wooded tree line between the neighboring property. Small windows in an ash-clad bump out act as portals to nature. With an awning operation they allow for cross-breeze ventilation during hot days. A rear bump out for kitchen and washroom is clad in a natural ash siding left to patina a luxurious silky gray.

"The Green Cabin represents a seasonal structure: While the structure will operate for the spring summer and shoulder months it will formally shut for the winter season, being an island project, the structure must be durably built to withstand the natural forces of Georgian Bay and lake exposure in the most inhospitable conditions of driving wind, snow, and rain."