SubscribeSign In
Well-Designed Low-Income Housing Is PossibleView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Well-Designed Low-Income Housing Is Possible

As a tax credit that makes it easier to build affordable developments faces legislative resistance, architects are showing that they don’t have to skimp on aesthetics.
Text by
View 9 Photos

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Ian Volner
Writer and critic Ian Volner has contributed articles on architecture and design to New York Magazine, Architect, The Paris Review, and Interior Design, among other publications. He lives in Manhattan.

Published

Topics

Where We Live NowDwell Magazine