For nearly 30 years, the plaza in front of the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art has been central to the city’s skateboarding scene. Plaça dels Àngels was envisioned as a public space in service of the museum, yet its black granite ledges, inclined planes, and smooth, continuous surfaces—designed by architect Richard Meier as a counterpoint to the white, curvilinear facade he gave the museum—formed a perfect vocabulary for skateboarding. Located in the center of El Raval, a working-class neighborhood just a stone's throw from La Rambla, a famous promenade in the city, the square was progressively appropriated by a growing skate community, whose persistent filming and self-mythologization turned it into an accidental model for skate plazas worldwide, cementing Barcelona’s reputation as a global skate mecca. Today, however, skateboarding at the plaza is under threat. Over time, MACBA has progressively expanded across the plaza, with its spaces now including the main building, a research center on the west side, and the Convent dels Àngels, a former nunnery that, since 2006, has served as additional exhibition space for the museum. The latest expansion project, whose construction began in February 2025, aims to enlarge the exhibition space of the convent by adding a new wing that would connect these three buildings, taking over nearly 10,000 square feet of public space and gradually enveloping Plaça dels Àngels, at the expenses of residents, but also skaters and what the city has come to symbolize globally for the sport.

Skaters have been using the plaza in front of the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art for decades. Redevelopments by the museum, including one now under construction, have slowly been shrinking the space.

Becoming a skate mecca It was by chance that skate culture would become so essential to Barcelona at all. In 1983 architecture firm Estudio Viaplana-Piñon built Plaça dels Països Catalans, a square in front of Sants train station that would set the standard for Barcelona’s public space in the decades to come, and, as it would turn out, become one of the city’s best skate spots. (In spite of being recognized in 2019 as one of the city’s cultural heritage assets, it, too, is facing redevelopment. A collective dedicated to its preservation, SNT4EVER, is calling for a redesign that acknowledges its longtime use by skaters. In the meantime, the collective has inaugurated a new skate plaza in the nearby Jardins de la Rambla de Sants, developed in collaboration with local entities and Barcelona City Council, as an alternative during construction.) Plaça dels Països Catalans is constructed above active railway tracks, conceived without trees not as a stylistic choice but due to technical constraints: planting them would have interfered with railway infrastructure and maintenance access, while also requiring complex structural solutions to support soil and root systems over the tracks. (The square was later awarded the FAD Prize—a prestigious Spanish architecture and design award—because of its pioneering design.) Its fully paved granite surface was radically low-maintenance, making it a long-term solution that was both more durable and less costly than landscaped plazas. It also supported a constant flow of people, accommodating the comings and goings of a busy train station. These qualities made Sants a model for Barcelona’s urban design, establishing the plaza dura, as they’re known, as a repeatable, democratic typology that would shape much of the city’s public space.

Built in front of Sants train station in the early ’80s, Plaça dels Països Catalans set a precedent for more plazas duras, public areas characterized by smooth, low-maintenance hardscaping. The plaza is currently under construction.

SNT4EVER, a collective dedicated to the preservation of the square in front of Sants, set up a temporary skate area nearby in collaboration with the Barcelona City Council.

In 1992, around the same time Plaça dels Àngels was being designed, Barcelona became the first European city to host both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Rather than focusing solely on sports infrastructure and Olympic facilities, the city embraced a broader vision of urban transformation, aiming to make public space more accessible and inclusive. Sidewalks were widened, curbs leveled, steps minimized or equipped with ramps, pavements smoothed, and circulation in gathering areas improved. Emerging from a post-industrial, post-Franco dictatorship context marked by limited resources, and drawing from the lessons of Sants station, the city chose to produce hundreds of plazas duras. These interventions were carried out not only in the historic center or around Olympic facilities, but throughout the entire city. The same architectural logic that supported everyday mobility and made the city easier to navigate with wheelchairs or bicycles was also perfect for skateboarding. While much critical theory, most notably architectural historian and skater Iain Borden’s book, Skateboarding and the City, has framed skateboarding as a practice of resistance or critique of the built environment, the Barcelona case suggests a different reading: here, skateboarding emerged as a product of a specific design season. Shifting tensions over the plaza

From the 1990s onward, Barcelona began attracting skaters first from across Spain and soon from around the world, with MACBA quickly becoming the subculture’s epicenter—a site of pilgrimage and informal knowledge transfer. But the museum’s plaza has only grown in significance for the general public, too. Several architects and urban commentators have questioned why the city would endorse further redevelopment of MACBA after the considerable effort it took to create Plaça dels Àngels in the first place. The square’s existence stems from a 1980s urban reform of northern El Raval that sought to create a walkable route connecting the neighborhood’s key historical attractions and to reimagine underused spaces as public cultural places; this required significant public investment, including the demolition of residential buildings and the construction of an underground parking facility. Add to that El Raval’s unique characteristics as one of Europe’s most densely populated neighborhoods—marked by informal economies, unresolved social tensions, and pressures of gentrification—and preserving the space for the public becomes a matter of urban equity and social justice. In recent years, segments of the local population have voiced concerns about safety and accessibility, accusing skaters of monopolizing the plaza. The museum itself initially sought compromises: in the early 1990s, it allowed skating on days when it was closed and enforced restrictions during opening hours. As skate culture expanded exponentially, however, this balance became increasingly untenable. Yet despite ongoing tensions, local residents agree that the museum benefited from a level of visibility and cultural relevance it would likely never have achieved without skaters.

Today, the skate community and neighborhood have found themselves on the same side of the fight. According to architect and El Raval resident Rafael Gómez-Moriana, MACBA is increasingly perceived as an institution serving elite interests rather than the neighborhood it inhabits. Through a hybrid public-private partnership, MACBA is governed by the Fundació MACBA, a private nonprofit sustained by wealthy patrons and major corporate sponsors, including multinationals such as Coca-Cola, two Spanish banks, and the petrochemical company Repsol, situating the museum firmly within the global art market as a financial industry. In this context, the expansion appears to be less of a cultural necessity than a strategy of symbolic and economic growth.

A construction zone across the plaza from MACBA has shut down the lower part of the square.

Skaters are still able to use the area directly in front of the museum.

The plaza has long been a hangout for skaters, with some arguing that their involvement there is responsible for turning it from a neglected urban void into a community space.

This is not the first time an expansion by MACBA has clashed with the neighborhood. In a previous proposal, ultimately abandoned, the target was a small church overlooking the plaza. In 2019, residents mobilized and physically occupied the Capella de la Misericòrdia to prevent its acquisition by the museum, instead advocating for its conversion into a local health center, considered more urgent than further museum growth. (The plan was eventually dropped and the building is now slated to become a public primary care center.) At the time, the city pledged to find an alternative site for future expansion, yet it later approved a new expansion for MACBA within the plaza itself, effectively violating the urban principle that governs Barcelona’s Ciutat Vella: building on public land is prohibited unless the lost surface is compensated by the creation of new public space within the same district—a particularly difficult requirement in an area where such spaces are scarce and highly vulnerable to development pressure. To bypass this rule, the city reclassified an existing green area previously zoned as a "street zone" and presented it as compensation, allowing MACBA’s almost 10,000-square-foot expansion to move forward. For years Plaça dels Àngels was a residual urban void, marked by abandonment and insecurity, and only began to operate as public space once it became intensely inhabited, first and foremost by skaters. For these reasons, Gómez-Moriana, together with other architects and the Xarxa Veïnal del Raval, a neighborhood residents’ association, filed a legal challenge against the city and the MACBA in an attempt to halt the current expansion. They argued that the municipality had altered the urban planning framework and approved compensation for the loss of public space through non-equivalent areas, while also criticizing a lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

Despite this, construction began before the court issued its ruling, a move that Gómez-Moriana has described as a form of institutional pressure. When contacted directly, MACBA framed the redevelopment of Plaça dels Àngels as lying largely outside the museum’s remit, stressing that zoning changes and the approval of the expansion project fall under the responsibility of Barcelona City Council. Maria Buhigas, the chief architect of the municipality of Barcelona, has not responded to requests for comment. When the ruling arrived on September 30, 2025, two of the three judges dismissed the challenge, but a third produced a 40 page dissent questioning the technical legality of the operation, leaving a narrow opening for future contestation. Beyond conflict

According to Pol Martin, an architect, skater, and one of the leading voices in this debate, reducing MACBA’s history to a clash between skaters and residents has always missed the mark. Martin founded the studio Skate Architects to combine design and institutional mediation. He frames skateboarding as an urban practice, a catalyst for public space, and a design resource capable of informing policies, urban plans, and contemporary architecture. Having skated at MACBA since the late 1990s and lived in El Raval for over 20 years, he challenges the prevailing dichotomy that positions skaters as external users of the square and residents as its legitimate claimants, arguing that this opposition is fundamentally flawed and must be dismantled. During protests against the redesign of Plaça dels Àngels, skaters actively joined demonstrations alongside the Xarxa Veïnal del Raval, despite longstanding tensions. Yet Martin highlights a crucial fact often omitted from public discourse: the plaza was never "originally" claimed by the public. For years it was a residual urban void, he says, marked by abandonment and insecurity, and only began to operate as public space once it became intensely inhabited, first and foremost by skaters. This perspective is further reinforced by the skate community that inhabits the plaza on a daily basis. (Since construction began, skaters have been pushed to the upper section of the square, causing the remaining space to become quickly overcrowded.) According to Francisco Rios, a Chilean pro skater now based in Barcelona, while it is true that skaters occupy the plaza, it is precisely this occupation that gives it life. Some local residents, he notes, have come to recognize that the continuous presence of skaters contributes to the safety of the area, preventing it from becoming a neglected or dangerous place. Representatives of El Raval’s merchants’ association also openly support the skate community, noting that 15 member businesses are directly linked to skateboarding and at least 45 more depend on it indirectly, amounting to some 60 enterprises tied to the life of Plaça dels Àngels.

From this perspective, skateboarding appears less as a source of conflict than as a form of informal urban stewardship, and a stabilizing force, both socially and economically. The early stages of the plaza’s reconstruction made this relationship unmistakably clear: as Martin recounts, during a meeting held before the summer in 2025 with El Raval’s merchants’ association, MACBA leadership, police, and both skating and non-skating residents, the issue of rising petty crime was raised in connection with the decreased presence of skaters. It was during this meeting that MACBA’s leadership, for the first time after years, agreed to engage directly with the skate community.

While the future of the plaza isn’t completely clear, some are saying the upper part in front of the museum and the ledge will be preserved.

A way forward Martin sees this moment as a turning point: the museum is now beginning to understand that skateboarding is not an issue to be solved, but a condition to be integrated. This is why, as he has been informally told, the upper part of the plaza is likely to be preserved, retaining at least the ledges and paving directly in front of the museum entrance. If confirmed, this would mark a first step toward a broader shift: recognizing skateboarding as an ordinary way of using the city, rather than a temporary exception. In his view, the activity’s famous slogan, "skateboarding is not a crime," no longer holds up, especially since skating became an Olympic sport in 2021. It is no coincidence that Martin is now involved in developing street skate plans promoted by Barcelona’s city hall. They aim to create public spaces for skateboarding and to foster a more harmonious coexistence between skaters and the general public. The initiative is still unfolding, but it signals a growing institutional awareness of skateboarding as an urban practice indistinct from daily life. And people outside of Spain are still paying attention. Figures such as Neftalie Williams, among the most influential voices framing skateboarding as a social, educational, and diplomatic tool, and Gustav Svanborg Edén, the key figure behind Skate Malmö in Sweden, consistently point to Barcelona as foundational for understanding skateboarding as an urban resource that can activate public space and reshape the relationship between design and everyday use.