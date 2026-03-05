How Do You Build a Floating Home, Anyway? This One Used a Modular System

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "TiggColl architects has completed The Float House, an innovative modular floating home on the Grand Union Canal in Ruislip, northwest London. The spacious and accessible family home combines contemporary design with advanced technology. TiggColl was approached by the client to design a new bespoke home on the water to replace their existing canal barge, which lacked the living space and accessibility requirements for a growing family with changing health needs. Allowance for future level access was central to the brief, as was having a property which sits above the water—unlike traditional canal barges, where the internal floor level is below the water line, leading to cold and damp conditions. Crucially, the family wished to remain within a cooperative of 35 houseboats at a private residential mooring at Hampton Hall Farm, in a beautiful but confined location.

"Inside, The Float House offers contemporary living spaces, designed to maximize the use of space and natural light. Expansive windows provide stunning views of the water and surrounding landscape, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere, giving the family an immediate connection to the water while maintaining privacy and security.

"The Float House’s external elevations are clad with horizontal accoya timber slats, a sustainable and durable material selected for its waterproofing qualities, and its ability to weather naturally with the adjacent bank, providing a dynamic appearance that works inharmony with its surroundings. An exposed timber internal structural frame provides continuity and combines a contemporary and pared back aesthetic with a warm, calm, and natural feel. The home is fitted out with high quality, understated materials and finishes, including engineered oak flooring, a sleek black painted kitchen with Dekton worktops and appliances by Hacker.