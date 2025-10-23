Listed for the First Time, This $4M Atlanta Midcentury Comes With a Waterfall
Location: 393 The Falls Court NE, Atlanta, Georgia
Price: $3,999,900
Year Built: 1969
Architect: Herbert Millkey
Footprint: 2,280 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 3.4 Acres
From the Agent: "Perched above a cascading 120-foot waterfall and surrounded by nearly four acres of protected woodlands, The Falls is a rare midcentury-modern masterpiece in the heart of Atlanta. Designed in 1969 by renowned architect Herbert Millkey, the home blends natural materials, timeless design, and a deep connection to the land it was built to honor. Spanning three levels, the home is designed for flexibility and generational living, including an award-winning ‘age-in-place’ addition that functions as a fourth bedroom, private studio, or guest retreat. The interiors flow seamlessly, anchored by a recently updated kitchen connected by sight lines that always lead back to the falls. A spa-like primary suite boasts a Japanese-inspired garden and bath, creating a personal retreat that feels rooted in calm and balance. Own one of Atlanta’s most storied midcentury homes, with one of the largest private waterfalls in any metropolitan area in the country, all seamlessly situated on an old-growth forest."
393 The Falls Court NE in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed for $3,999,900 by Jonathan Rich of Keller Knapp Realty.
