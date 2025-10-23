Listed for the First Time, This $4M Atlanta Midcentury Comes With a Waterfall

SubscribeSign In
Architect Herbert Millkey designed the 1969 home with extensive wood paneling, stone walls, and balconies overlooking the surrounding forest.
Location: 393 The Falls Court NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $3,999,900

Year Built: 1969

Architect: Herbert Millkey

Footprint: 2,280 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 3.4 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched above a cascading 120-foot waterfall and surrounded by nearly four acres of protected woodlands, The Falls is a rare midcentury-modern masterpiece in the heart of Atlanta. Designed in 1969 by renowned architect Herbert Millkey, the home blends natural materials, timeless design, and a deep connection to the land it was built to honor.  Spanning three levels, the home is designed for flexibility and generational living, including an award-winning ‘age-in-place’ addition that functions as a fourth bedroom, private studio, or guest retreat. The interiors flow seamlessly, anchored by a recently updated kitchen connected by sight lines that always lead back to the falls. A spa-like primary suite boasts a Japanese-inspired garden and bath, creating a personal retreat that feels rooted in calm and balance. Own one of Atlanta’s most storied midcentury homes, with one of the largest private waterfalls in any metropolitan area in the country, all seamlessly situated on an old-growth  forest."

This listing marks the first time the home has hit the market.

The bedrooms open to balconies overlooking the surrounding nature preserve.

The 3.4-acre property is home to a private waterfall.

The home is steps from Fernbank Forest, an old-growth hardwood preserve.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

