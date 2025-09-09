The Dwell 24: Meet This Year’s Best Emerging Designers

Omi Collective

Olorunfemi Adewuyi of Omi Collective's OS2 stool, pictured on the right, takes inspiration from tropical modernism.

For Olorunfemi Adewuyi, furniture can blur the lines between architecture and interior design. While he has both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Covenant University in Nigeria, he’s not fussy about titles: "People say, You’re an architect, but you’re working as a designer. I’m like, It’s one and the same!" Taking its name from the Yoruba word for water, Adewuyi’s Omi Collective project is fluid in scope; "Furniture has always been a natural extension of my practice. It’s something you can use to quickly test your ideas." Now, he makes pared-down pieces like the OS2 stool, which separates into smaller, individual seats. Its form draws from tropical modernism. You might see traces of Ashanti stools or Malian ladders in Adewuyi’s staple-shaped creations; some have even compared them to Japanese torii gates. To this, Adewuyi shrugs: "There’s no monopoly on form." —Nathan Ma "People say, You’re an architect, but you’re working as a designer. I’m like, It’s one and the same!" —Olorunfemi Adewuyi, Omi Collective Rafael Triboli

Art director turned designer Rafael Triboli uses wood inlaid with carnauba wax for his work, like this floor lamp, pictured on the right.

Former art director Rafael Triboli began assisting carpenters in 2016. "It was a great discovery in my life," the self-taught designer says. He found inspiration in Donald Judd’s plywood works and similarly decided to explore the intersection of art theory and furniture design. Triboli’s visual language—hardwood carved with decorative inlays filled with carnauba wax and bronze—came through trial and error. "Wood is kind of a live material, so I have these mixed feelings of respecting it and, at the same time, not respecting it too much," he says. For a floor lamp, numerous wax-filled squares run down narrow mahogany beams. Triboli painted (and stripped) the wood until the color was how he envisioned it. "I had started to lose hope," he says of the process, "so it’s great to see that the finished piece is how it’s supposed to be." —Jinnie Lee Ex Soup

Javier Guzmán Cervantes of Ex Soup takes an ad hoc approach to his design, using industrial waste and found items to create visually compelling furniture, like the Mesa Terracota table, pictured above.

Mexico City–based Ex Soup’s name comes from the material favored by its founder, Javier Guzmán Cervantes: readily available plastic, asphalt, glass, concrete, and steel that begin as molten "soups" and solidify. These residual materials are then formed into sculptural furnishings. "There’s often little questioning of where these materials come from, what their environmental impacts are, and who ultimately pays the cost," says Guzmán Cervantes. "Much of the industry remains focused on polished outcomes. I’ve always been more interested in the informal, the intuitive, the in-process—the kind of design you see in the streets of Mexico City," he says. With an ad hoc but refined approach, he turns industrial waste and other found items into visually compelling furnishings like the Mesa Terracota table, crafted out of what appears to be discarded concrete blocks and a pane of smoked glass. —Adrian Madlener Salù Iwadi Studio

Toluwalse Rufai and Sandia Nassila of Salù Iwadi Studio met on Instagram. Their work, as exemplified by the Patewo chair, draws inspiration from the African diaspora.

For architect, designer, and artist Toluwalase Rufai and his business partner, Sandia Nassila, design is about building bridges. They operate Salù Iwadi Studio across West Africa: Rufai works from Lagos, Nigeria, and Nassila from Dakar, Senegal. They’re a distinctly 21st-century design duo (they met on Instagram), and their work is wide-ranging, drawing from the African diaspora and its many histories. Their Patewo chair, a svelte X-shaped unit built from interlocking steel bars, references a hairstyle in which braids come together like clasped hands (patewo means "applause" in Yoruba). "There are borders and frontiers that separate our different countries, and languages, too. But at the root of our cultures, there are so many similarities," Nassila says. While Rufai drives creative development, Nassila draws from her work as a curator and brand strategist. "I’ve been making stuff for years. She created the world in which they exist," Rufai says. —NM Bureau Parso

Sheyang Li and Teo Rhe of Bureau Parso cast metal against wood for their sculptural works, as seen in the table on the left.

Endeavoring to uncover the hidden beauty of materials we might otherwise take for granted, designer pair Bureau Parso crafts sculptural furnishings that challenge how that matter is normally used. French designer Sheyang Li and Korean designer Teo Rhe both studied at the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands but only joined forces after exhibiting together as part of a Milan Design Week group show. "I was casting metal, and he was working with sandblasted wood," says Li. "When we got back to Eindhoven… we started spending time in each other’s studios and just tried things out." Bringing together their respective crafts, the pair uncovered the potential of casting metal against wood to capture the imprint of timber’s natural grain. "We enjoyed the process," Rhe says, "and... exploring together made it easier to commit, to take risks, and to keep going when things didn’t work." —AM Studio Kuhlmann

Hannah Kulhman considers her objects, like this stainless steel daybed, "companions—entities you live with."

With her medium of welded metal, Cologne, Germany–based designer Hannah Kuhlmann iterates on the everyday furnishings in our domestic spaces, creating objects that challenge the sometimes antiseptic precision of industrial production. "I sketch the objects I envision and bring them to life with my own hands and give them a personal signature," she says. "The objects I create are more like companions—entities you live with." Although perfecting the use of tubular stainless steel in distinctive forms has been her main preoccupation, Kuhlmann has begun to incorporate softer elements but hasn’t left metal behind. "When designing a daybed, I no longer think only in terms of upholstery," she says. "I think of the upholstery as a garment and have begun to decorate my designs with jewel-like adornments." —AM Amine Asselman

Amine Asselman reimagines traditional zellige tiles and creates contemporary designs and installations.

Finding a happy medium between his studies in architecture and art, Tetouan, Morocco–based talent Amine Asselman has developed a design practice all his own. He translates the mathematical quality of Islamic art and the centuries-old artisanal tradition of zellige—glazed terra-cotta tiles—into contemporary designs and interactive installations. "There’s room to develop, expand, and open up new paths in this enigmatic and complex art," he says. While Asselman mostly focuses on the tiles as flat ornamental elements, he’s also started using them in three-dimensional installations. The slightly iridescent black-and-dark-blue Disturbance wall sculpture was developed using combinations of metal, ceramic, and resin. The pieces become a single object, but each element is still discrete because of the unexpected material pairings. —AM Kauani

Inés Quezada and Inés Llasera take inspiration from flora like cacti for their soft and structural lighting.

Kauani’s lamps don’t just illuminate—they belong. Formed by textile designer Inés Quezada and Inés Llasera, the lighting studio takes its name from the Nahuatl word for "to flourish." Working between Mexico City and Madrid, the team translates botanical forms into lamps. Their latest series, Noches Áridas (Arid Nights), draws from xerophytic flora like cacti, many of which photosynthesize at night to conserve water. "This is a way they survived," Quezada says. "There was something very poetic in their relationship with light and night." Kauani’s process combines custom knits and unusual materials to form the pieces’ soft yet structural bodies. Their Tuna lamp mimics the spiny, fleshy fruit of the prickly pear cactus, wrapped in ribbed 3D-knitted nylon and embroidered with black pom-poms. For both, these lamps are more than objects. "They are like seres vivos, like living beings, even if the light is on or the light is off," Quezada says. —Anna Braz "Narrative is always guiding form and color, although there comes a point where these two are so important that they express themselves almost autonomously." —Inés Quezada, Kauani ﻿Astronauts

Danae Dasyra and Joe Bradford of Astronauts are challenging perceptions of what a chair should look like.

Harnessing the industrial process of hydroforming—high-pressure fluids shaping ductile metal—the Athens, Greece, duo Astronauts (Danae Dasyra and Joe Bradford) craft otherworldly furnishings like the Hybris Astern chairs, a collaboration with Greek art and fashion studio Serapis that challenges perceptions about what a chair should look like. "Our practice reflects on the experience of encounter," as Dasyra describes it. "We aim to create moments of surprise—inviting people to find strange beauty in the atypical, to imagine new narratives about the origins and potential functions of our pieces." The seemingly inflated metal forms that make up their furniture and objects seem to have come from another place and time. "Design offers a space where we can stretch the elasticity of our minds," Dasyra continues. "It trains us to see the world as a layered collage of meaning and forms, inviting us to look beyond the surface." —AM "We aim to create moments of surprise—inviting people to find strange beauty in the atypical and to imagine new narratives." —Astronauts Szkło Studio

Aleksandra Zawstowska of Szlo Studio makes elegant glassware in unexpected shapes, like melting ice sculptures succumbing to heat.

Aleksandra Zawistowska, of Szkło Studio, was getting over a breakup when she found glasswork at Amsterdam’s Sandberg Instituut. She wanted to immerse herself in an all-consuming art practice, and she found "therapy" in a glass workshop "where everything can burn you." Her freehand creations are wickedly elegant. Bowls and stemmed glasses are reimagined as chunky, misshapen forms, like drooping ice sculptures surrendering to heat. One of her favorites, an 18-pound vase that she made in 2022, took four days to complete; she primarily used stones to create its globular shape. It comprises layers of transparent glass that are "not as oxidized," she says, giving the piece its crystal-clear finish with every little bubble and texture preserved within. —JL James Cherry

James Cherry takes a sculptural approach to his lighting by using upcycled and found elements and transforming them into high design.

Based in New York and Los Angeles, artist James Cherry explores lighting from a sculptural standpoint: turning found and upcycled elements into high design. "As I’ve gotten older, I think there is a real specificity that I appreciate about making lamps," Cherry says. "They wield an immense amount of control in the way they are viewed because they set the tone for how they are interpreted from every angle." Applying that thinking to his first hospitality project, Cherry recently helped stage and, of course, light his friend’s new Manhattan restaurant, Ha’s Snack Bar. "It’s refreshing to make work that I know will be interacted with by a city of people," he says. "What does lighting for a first date look like, ideally?" —AM Studio S II

Erica Sellers and Jeremy Silberberg design objects inspired by mechanics and the human body, incorporating latex and steel bars into their work.

New York City–based Studio S II creates objects, furnishings, and interiors inspired by both industrial mechanics and the human body. Its sculptural designs combine both rigid and soft components—such as structural steel bars and skin-like latex. Founders Erica Sellers and Jeremy Silberberg bring together these two seemingly opposed references in a visual and formal language. All of their projects are artistic and conceptual—communicating a narrative—but are also expertly fabricated. Made of cast epoxy resin and glass, the Solar Flare coffee table expresses the concept of sonification—creating sound from data. Its undulating form acts as a visual metaphor for this translation process. "I want art to be touched, and I love functionality and performance," Sellers says. "Design is my language for…crafting pieces and spaces that not only serve a purpose but also provoke, seduce, and disrupt." —AM Altin

Yasmine Sfar and Mehdi Kebaier of Altin use textural accents like oxidized metal and sea rush in their work, which is inspired by Tunisian artisans and traditions.

For Yasmine Sfar and Mehdi Kebaier, design is a balance. The couple work closely as Altin’s cofounders from opposite sides of the table: Sfar is an interior designer at her father’s atelier in Tunisia, and Kebaier is a civil engineer. "It’s two different ways of seeing things," Sfar explains. "Mehdi might not have an idea for a piece at the start, but he’s going to start thinking about how different materials can have a dialogue together." Tunisia’s artisans traditionally use materials like oxidized metal and sea rush, and these textural accents play a central role in Altin’s brand of minimalism, as seen in the Ganymede. A checkerboard of metal accents pops against the sea rushes that wrap the cabinet on all sides, feeling at once traditional and future forward. Sfar notes that people who passed through brought their cultures, their histories, and their own traditions: "There’s a mosaic of so many techniques now, and it links to nature, the resources, the landscape." —NM Shed

Priyanka Shah of Shed produces furniture and decor, as well as intricate, hand-cranked carousels replete with dioramic scenes.

Priyanka Shah remembers being "nostalgic for India" and "longing for much more" after graduating from New York’s Parsons School of Design in 2014. She returned home to immerse herself in the artisanship she yearned for and founded Shed. Her team produces furniture, decor, and board games, but the most intricately executed projects are hand-cranked carousels. Shah blindly accepted a client commission to make one in 2021; she has since designed 45. "I didn’t know how to work with gears, but there was no reason why we couldn’t try," she says. She created the Library carousel as a client’s gift for an avid reader. The dioramic scenes were imagined based on what Shah was told about the recipient, like how he reads while showering. The final piece showcases a winding staircase, hundreds of tiny books, and a miniature bathtub. —JL RF Studio

At RF Studio, Lima-based designer Rafael Freyre draws inspiration from nature for his monolithic furnishings rendered in stone.

It was Rafael Freyre’s early encounters with nature—sketching various animals, plants, and landscapes—that led him to RF Studio, his interdisciplinary Lima-based practice. "I’ve always felt that the concept of design itself was very far from the experience of nature," Freyre says. "So from the beginning I wanted to rethink ‘the interior’ as the continuation of the landscape." Finding ways to reinterpret craft traditions rooted in parts of the world where Freyre designs interiors, RF Studio also creates limited-edition furnishings. The Mapa de Suelos series is inspired by the layered geology of the Andes and the Amazon. Monolithic tables, desks, and consoles are rendered in different types of stone. Marble, travertine, onyx, and other composites are layered together in recognizable forms, becoming maps of sorts in three dimensions. —AM Kevin Quale

Look closely at Kevin Quale’s surrealist ceramic chandelier—it’s covered in dicks.

Kevin Quale says half the people who visited his booth at the Alcova design fair in Miami last year didn’t immediately realize that the surrealist ceramic chandelier above them was covered in dicks. Though his work isn’t subtle, the mash-up of 17th-century Delftware and gay iconography could be right at home in a Hamptons colonial—if the owner doesn’t mind penises hanging from the ceiling. The collection, which includes tulipières and candelabra, is the first for the 37-year-old, who by day is the lead lighting designer at Lindsey Adelman Studio. Recently, Quale got back in the studio and started making his own stuff again, drawing on his background in ceramics to explore an idea he’d been thinking about for a long while. He never imagined, though, the diversity of people who’d be into it. "In my mind, my target audience is gay men, but I was really surprised by just how many people from all different corners really liked it." —Alana Hope Levinson "Dick as a motif was very helpful for me." —Kevin Quale Duyi Han

Designer Duyi Han creates work that is intended to be an experience, allowing the viewer to activate all of their senses.

Working across the globe, Chinese designer Duyi Han creates objects and environments as neuro-aesthetic prescriptions: all-encompassing experiences that allow the viewer to activate all of their senses. For example, the Ostensorio table lamp is covered with bright-pink, semitransparent fabric to express the fragility of religious devotional objects. "I’m able to bring different disciplines into one single project," he says. "My work also engages with elements of different cultures and styles and time periods." Developed as part of the Shakti Design Residency program, the Celestial Manual chandelier stems from Han’s exploration of artisanal practices specific to India. "I was very touched by the intensity and scale of Indian craftsmanship, especially embroidery," he adds. Referencing traditional Indian wedding garments, the chandelier is made of a steel frame and draped fabric with a perforated motif. —AM "I consider the design of my work as design for emotional functions. I think an emotion-based approach is something very underexplored." —Duyi Han Hawa Al-Najjar

Hawa Al-Najjar's Ironic Ionic lamp, pictured on the left, is a cheeky riff on historical cues . The column itself is hand-carved red cedar and the shade is an aluminum sheet.

Hawa Al-Najjar views design as a less restrictive practice than architecture, the discipline in which she initially trained. The somewhat functional, somewhat artistic pursuit of furniture design allows her to bridge her training with the tactile satisfaction of creating something by hand. "As a woman designer that fabricates her own work, I represent a perspective that is still largely unrecognized in the industry," Al-Najjar says. Incorporating a skewed classical column hand-carved out of red cedar and an aluminum sheet shade, the Ironic Ionic lamp demonstrates how Al-Najjar riffs on historical cues and ensures that the finished design still reveals the physical process involved in its making. —AM S.norm

S.norm’s furnishings take into consideration the lifestyle of the people using them. "We make things that normal people need," says cofounder Tho Nhân Pham.

Although the furniture designed by S.norm is highly considered and crafted (think: echoes of midcentury modernism with a Vietnamese twist), cofounder and co-designer Tho Nhân Pham assures me that they’re intended for everyday use. "When we talk about craftsmanship in Vietnam, we look deeply into the lifestyle of the people. We make things that normal people need," he says. Case in point: the Noon bed, a chaise-like bench with a cleverly slatted surface for air flow that’s perfect for a daily midday nap. Curiously, S.norm, a five-person operation founded in 2022, is essentially a vibrant side hustle—Pham is a full-time architect who finds joy in creating pieces that could potentially live within the walls of his building projects. "Getting into the details is satisfying," he says. —JL Don Tanani

Don Tanani’s designs take elements of contemporary Egyptian living and imbues it with tradition. "Modernity doesn’t need to look sleek and harsh," cofounder Tamara El Tanani says.

At Don Tanani, good design has always been a family affair: Tamara El Tanani’s parents have been importing foreign furniture to Egypt for decades. "I come from a family that’s been working in design for the past thirty years," she says. The Egyptian designer founded the studio with her mother, Alia, in 2017 and with the support of Tamara’s brother Omar. "My mother is the creative director—she pushes the boundaries," Tamara says. Together, they’re tearing open the narrow frame of reference through which outsiders sometimes see their country. Their pieces use elements of contemporary Egyptian living while nodding to traditions, like using curved oxidized oak to mimic older ebony forms. One piece—the Hassir bench—was designed to sit beside the Pyramids, with woven reed screens that shield against the midday sun and allow a gentle breeze to pass through. As Tamara says, "Modernity doesn’t need to look sleek and harsh." —NM Wknd Lab

Eunji Jun and Halin Lee met in college and are now design partners. Their Beomjog light is inspired by a Korean Buddhist temple bell and is coated in a gradient enamel.

College-friends-turned-design-partners Eunji Jun and Halin Lee recall weekend video chats when they both studied abroad; they sipped wine and fantasized about the things they’d create together. They founded Wknd Lab—a studio practice focused on sustainable materials, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary forms—after they returned to Seoul. "We consider ourselves in between design and art. We make functional art," says Lee. The duo’s oeuvre includes stackable tiles made from oyster shells, floor lamps adorned with norigae tassels, and fresh takes on an ancient knot work called maedeup. The Beomjong light, inspired by the shape of a Korean Buddhist temple bell, is a copper wall lamp coated with gradient enamel using a decorative cloisonné technique. "We choose the material or technique first, then design a shape based on that," says Jun of their process. "It allows us to explore so many different fields." —JL Studio Guapo

Matt Pecina of Studio Guapo sees himself as a "design communicator" and takes an open-source, DIY approach to his work.

Looking to bridge the gap between street wear and furniture design, New York’s Matt Pecina often develops items out of found objects and construction material, under the moniker Studio Guapo. As demonstrated in designs like his "remix" of Enzo Mari’s Sedia 1 chairs, he champions an open-source, DIY approach: guidelines that allow anyone to assemble furnishings out of readily available materials. "I see myself as a design communicator above all else," Pecina says. "I like to create things that feel familiar and inspire others to create themselves." Whether directing a visual campaign for various brands or designing one-off furnishings, he adopts an experimental yet aesthetically attuned approach. The Guapo rocker was produced with organically cut planks of wood and assembled using simple bolts. His output is never overly expressive and plays on cultural cues: in this case, the type of countercultural visual language being used by fashion brands today. —AM Georgiev Zabeta

Elina Zabeta and Kiril Goergiev of Georgiev Zabata follow an "irrational" design philosophy in their multidisciplinary practice—but the result, like the vase above, is often astounding.

The Bulgaria-based Kiril Georgiev and France-based Elina Zabeta, the couple behind Georgiev Zabeta, thrive on what Georgiev calls an "irrational" design philosophy. Challenges abound in their multidisciplinary practice, but the breakthroughs can be revelatory. "We like creating stuff that when you see it again, you discover something new about it or it looks completely different," Georgiev says. The Tylissos ceramic series, in particular, was an arduous miracle. To achieve the desired finish, Zabeta used a stoneware clay on the wheel that blistered her hands. Georgiev’s "super difficult" glaze of glass silica, manganese, and other minerals could crack pieces or contaminate the kiln if applied incorrectly—but the slick finish astounded them. "Depending on the light, it can look almost black, brown, or transparent. Sometimes it’s bluish or a little green and purple," he says. "This was the most exciting discovery." —JL Jensin Okunishi

Jensin Okunish's geometric, hand-knotted rugs use color gradients to create the perception of three-dimensional depth.