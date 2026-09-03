Dwell 24: 5 Emerging Design Studios Whose Work Is Seriously Playful

Pictured on the right, Alfred Lowe’s "You and Me, Us Never Part II" stands at nearly four foot six inches tall and three feet wide, making it a rather imposing sculpture.

Alfred Lowe

Adelaide, Australia / @aforalfie Alfred Lowe had "never considered ceramics or being an artist at all," he says, when he had a chance encounter with clay in 2021 at an Indigenous art center located next door to Adelaide University, where he was studying marketing. After experimenting for a few years, and working in weaving along with ceramics, he developed a distinct style: coil-built vessels decorated in carvings, finished in bright colors inspired by the palette of Central Australia and adorned in raffia that Lowe weaves by hand. After exploring a series of tabletop-sized works, Lowe scaled up his abstract shapes. The extratall series includes "You and Me, Us Never Part II," a roughly five-foot-tall clay sculpture that appears almost like a human figure, given its two legs. The fibrous skirt hides the seam between the two stacked halves of the sculpture. "It takes planning when you’re using eighty kilos of clay," says Lowe.

—Jinnie Lee

House Humbaba founder Davina Atallah turned her wood blocks into extra-large pillows—called Majlis body blocks and pictured on the right—for last year’s We Design Beirut festival.

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House Humbaba

Beirut, Lebanon / @davina.atallah Cutting-edge design and kids may not seem to go hand in hand, but they do for Beirut designer Davina Atallah. She noticed that most of the toys available in Lebanon are not only made elsewhere but also draw from foreign fantasies and histories. "There’s a lot of meaning and symbolism that comes with toys," she says. "All of these things feed into your sense of self-worth." So she decided to make toys, including wooden figurine block sets inspired by mythical characters of ancient Mesopotamia, that instead draw from closer traditions and culture. For last year’s We Design Beirut festival, she scaled her toys up and turned them into modular pillows that kids and adults alike can sit on or stack up or do whatever they want with, helping thousands of years of history stay alive with the next generation. —Jack Balderrama Morley

Pictured on the right, the Disguise stacked chairs by Esto Estudio designers Amalia Wakonigg and Guillermo Borreguero have a surreal quality.

Esto Estudio

Madrid, Spain / @esto_estudio As both a couple and a design team, Amalia Wakonigg and Guillermo Borreguero share a warehouse in Madrid that’s abuzz with activity. Borreguero tends to work quietly, while Wakonigg is more spirited, and neither comes from an interior design background. Borreguero got his start building festival structures, and Wakonigg studied scenography, both of which they still practice under the Esto Estudio banner. Their Disguise series emerged from experimentation. "We had some basic chairs in the studio and were making drawings that looked a bit like plant forms. At some point we tried to ‘dress’ one of the chairs." Covered in jagged-edge cotton or wool fabric and often with contrasting stitching, the resulting chair appeared to them almost like a character rather than a piece of furniture, hence the name. This method of clothing a structure rather than upholstering it in a traditional way calls back to their scrappy beginnings. —Sarah Archer

Outgoing duo Brett Gui Xin and Del Hardin Hoyle designed the Phase light, pictured on the right, using colored gels, metal hooks, and other simple materials.

Outgoing

New York City / @outgoing_____ With its bright colors and varied formats, the output of Brooklyn duo Outgoing (Brett Gui Xin and Del Hardin Hoyle) could easily be called playful. But the descriptor lacks the nuance the pair see in their broad body of work, which includes furniture, jewelry, music, and more. "We want to spread joy and be inspirational, and we think that that’s super important, but nothing that we do is naive to the realities of the environment in which it’s made," says Hardin Hoyle. Take their Phase light, for instance. The table lamp—made of a bulb, colored gels, fiberglass board, and four metal hooks for legs—looks almost alive, perched like a pet ready to play. But it was born from constraints: They were making a lamp for friends who were getting married in Taiwan and needed a design that would be easy to transport in luggage. Several of their pieces have come out of similar restrictions, but they manage to leave the weight of that baggage behind and present something with a lighter feeling instead. —River Davies

Studio Tenjung founder Tenzin Tsomo works with traditional Tibetan weavers on her pieces, including the Form 6 (Sunset on Indigo) rug pictured on the right.