SubscribeSign In
The Dwell 24: Leo KasparView 2 Photos

The Dwell 24: Leo Kaspar

The Devon, England, artist’s glass sconces, lamps, and candleholders reinvigorate aging traditions for a younger generation.
Text by
View 2 Photos

Leo Kaspar is the first to admit that the craft tradition he works in doesn’t have a store of appeal for his generation. "Glass fusing is usually like people making tea coasters or Christmas-tree decorations," he tells me over a video call from his studio in Devon in South West England. His mentor, Brett Manley, who teaches the craft locally, isn’t a "muscle dude with a ponytail," as Kaspar imagined a typical glassworker, but a 70-something woman who has a following mostly her age. "She was like, Look, I only ever speak to women over seventy. This is insane that you’re here. Do whatever you want."

A glass plate by Leo Kaspar

A glass plate by Leo Kaspar

He started at the beginning: by making a tea coaster. Then he began exploring a medium, he says, that is, "like, not cool." But Kaspar thought that it could be, after learning about the area’s other glass traditions: a blowing facility in nearby Plymouth; in town, a manufacturer called Dartington Crystal; and several churches around Devon with impressive stained glass. For Kaspar, there was something a bit dangerous about melting down scraps and shards he found secondhand, the process unpredictable in exciting ways. He started with plates, which were at an intersection of "function and art," but has since created sconces, lamps, and candleholders that would make the older generation proud and, perhaps, a younger one wake up to an aging tradition.

You can learn more about Leo Kaspar by visiting the studio’s website or on Instagram.

Top image courtesy Leo Kaspar

Duncan Nielsen
News Editor
Duncan Nielsen is the News Editor at Dwell. Share tips or just say “hi” at duncan at dwell dot com.

Published

Topics

Profiles

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.