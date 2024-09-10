The Dwell 24: Josh Egesi

As a furniture designer, a surfboard-company impresario , and the head of the industrial design faculty at the Nbari Creativity and Design Incubator in Nigeria, Josh Egesi finds that sticking to one lane isn’t his style.

Sustainability is a word that Egesi invokes often. In the traditional sense, Egesi wants to design in a way that protects the environment. Pointing to the mud walls behind him, he explains that drawing on traditional African building techniques helps regulate temperature in the Nigerian climate.

In another sense of the word, Egesi hopes to facilitate an African design industry that can sustain itself. Right now, he’s creating a directory of Nigerian fabrication resources to aid in producing African designs—both his own and others’. Egesi explains that "a lot of products were not designed here. Most of the time when [Nigerian manufacturers] think of innovation, they’re thinking about catching up with the West. It doesn’t make sense, especially because when building for people in your country, you need to innovate with the people." As such, his work is informed by the context in which he lives, ranging from cultural to climatic to geographic to political.

Take the Ayo Bench, inspired by memoriesof a wobbly childhood perch. The updated wooden bench—a long, flat seat resting on arched legs with a backrest supported by a row of spindles—was designed for different activities on each side: ayo (a Nigerian variety of mancala) and a magazine rack. Egesi says the bench’s structure, encased in glass-like acrylic, nods to the "conversation [about African museum artifacts]that are kept in museums away from us."