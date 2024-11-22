Dogtrot Homes Are Commonplace in North Carolina. This One Is Anything But

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Hillsborough, North Carolina

Metalwork: Leo Gaev Metalworks Photographer: Keith Isaacs Photo / @keithisaacsphoto From the Architect: "Studio Becker Xu, founded and led by Robert Becker and Sharon Xu, has designed The Dogtrot House, a 3,400-square-foot home on a densely wooded site in Hillsborough, a town just outside of the Raleigh-Durham area. Nestled in a forested grove at the north end of a narrow, 10-acre site, the house is sheltered by oak, sweet gum, maple and persimmon trees, and opens onto an expansive view of a pond.

"The homeowners are Becker’s sister and brother-in-law, and commissioned the studio to design a home that reflects their appreciation of nature, and supports their outdoors-oriented lifestyle with their two young children, including activities such as raising chickens, fishing, landscaping and gardening. "In order to design for a seamlessly indoor/outdoor way of life, Becker and Xu decided to pay tribute to a historic vernacular housing typology of the Southeastern U.S. The traditional dogtrot house is single story and features two enclosed living areas, often with distinct private and common functions, with a covered breezeway between, unifying indoor and outdoor living areas under one roof. This format reflects a connection with the outdoors that is synonymous with life in the region. The clients’ desire to be surrounded by both family and nature in their home called for a new adaptation of this once-ubiquitous typology, expanding and reframing the idea of outdoor living. "In this case, the primary programs of the house are pulled apart to allow views between them, providing an encompassing experience of the outdoors that welcomes nature into the rituals of daily life. The result is four pavilions that each house a basic domestic function: cooking, eating, playing, and resting—connected by a double-height central corridor, framed by a 20-foot cathedral ceiling, that serves as the hearth of the home. This shared gable frames a 100-foot-long continuous space for gathering, one that can easily transform into a breezy outdoor living room via large sliding glass doors that open at either end. The gable extends outside the home to create shaded porches that draw the living space out into the expansive surrounding landscape.