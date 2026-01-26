The Deep Dive: Open Concept

As any issue of Dwell proves, the choice of material or joinery method can transform a good project into a design for the ages. The Deep Dive is a forum where design and building pros can obsess over those details. Here we ask expert colleagues to share the inspiration behind house elements that delight clients—as well as the nitty-gritty information about how they were built. In November/December’s "An Angeleno Aesthete Finds Her Designer in the Pages of Dwell," Evan Nicole Brown writes that the project’s owner, Nicole Boone, sought "an environment that was rich not only in culture but in beautiful architecture, too," in the View Park section of Los Angeles. Boone’s renovation, helmed by design studio AllThatIsSolid, is a meditation on View Park as a community and its history. View Park was racially restricted from its initial 1920s-era development until 1948, when the Supreme Court struck down covenants in Shelley v. Kraemer. So many successful Black families then moved to the neighborhood that, by the time Ray Charles and Tina Turner were living there in the late 1960s, it had earned the nickname Black Beverly Hills. Today, View Park and adjacent districts like Inglewood and Leimert Park form the epicenter of a national movement in which Black residents are purchasing property in historically Black neighborhoods to resist gentrification-driven displacement and build intergenerational wealth.

For AllThatIsSolid cofounders Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner, the history of View Park reframed Nicole’s decision on how to renovate. "When new people come into a neighborhood without understanding what was there before, they can treat a house as a blank slate—which often means bulking up its massing," Kuo says, "With Nicole, it’s always been about how we preserve and accentuate what was already there."

Kuo adds that Nicole, in addition to her 9-to-5 work as a finance executive serving small businesses, is actively involved in reinvestment in Leimert Park. By working within the existing footprint, then, he and Wagner understood that they were both restoring one house’s Spanish-revival character and celebrating the predecessors who made View Park possible. "But the project also had to make the house work well for Nicole’s live/work lifestyle, and for her ability to entertain," Kuo observes. They removed several walls from the existing plan, which created a combined kitchen/dining room anchored by a quartzite-waterfall island. Wagner adds, "Another one of the main things she needed was a primary suite where there had been a mishmash of rooms." AllThatIsSolid removed a study and a closet so that the suite’s bathroom abuts the living room fireplace, while the bedroom and its entry corridor encircles it.