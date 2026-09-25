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It’s Definitely Not Just Another Day at the Office at This Far-Out WFH Space in Maine
One facade magically folds away to grant access to the translucent, 144-square-foot structure.
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Perched above the forest floor and seemingly floating among the trees, this metallic box appears as an enigma, says architect Corey Papadopoli of Maine firm Elliott Architects. What is it exactly? At first, it seems to be a small structure dropped into place from another planet, clad in an extraterrestrial-looking skin.
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