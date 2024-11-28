In New Zealand, a “House Within a House” Explores the Limits of Indoor/Outdoor Living

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Simon Devitt / @simondevitt_photographer

From the Architect: "The Chodge is a rural holiday home in New Zealand designed by DCA Architects of Transformation. The dwelling is an exploration of the interstitial space between inside and outside, which is a "kiwi" holidaying obsession.

"The clients had camped on the bare land for 14 years prior. They requested a house that could be used across all the seasons, and feel intimate for two or spacious for ten. The design is an exploration of the interstitial space between inside and outside, how you live when on holiday, the relationship with landscape and connection to a rural vernacular.