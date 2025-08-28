The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp
Location: 408 Macon Street, Brooklyn, New York
Price: $2,950,000
Year Built: 1879
Renovation Date: 2022
Renovation Designers: The Brownstone Boys
Footprint: 3,400 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
From the Agent: "Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined block in the landmarked Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, 408 Macon Street is a meticulously reimagined, 20-foot-wide Neo-Grec brownstone—gut-renovated and turnkey—blending timeless architectural detail with carefully considered, contemporary design. Originally built in 1880 and renovated with exacting care, this single-family townhouse offers expansive living across four floors plus a newly excavated lower level and a deep, landscaped garden. The home was designed as a long-term primary residence, and every detail was chosen for durability, beauty, and function. The result, crafted with celebrated designers and artisans, is a layered, modern take on classic brownstone living."
408 Macon Street in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed for $2,950,000 by Colin Montgomery and Nell Winslow of Sotheby’s International Realty–East Side Manhattan Brokerage.
