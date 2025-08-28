SubscribeSign In
The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid RevampView 16 Photos

The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp

The designers punched up the Stuyvesant Heights home with psychedelic wallpaper and jewel-toned paint while preserving its historic wood details.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 408 Macon Street, Brooklyn, New York

Price: $2,950,000

Year Built: 1879

Renovation Date: 2022

Renovation Designers: The Brownstone Boys

Footprint: 3,400 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined block in the landmarked Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, 408 Macon Street is a meticulously reimagined, 20-foot-wide Neo-Grec brownstone—gut-renovated and turnkey—blending timeless architectural detail with carefully considered, contemporary design. Originally built in 1880 and renovated with exacting care, this single-family townhouse offers expansive living across four floors plus a newly excavated lower level and a deep, landscaped garden. The home was designed as a long-term primary residence, and every detail was chosen for durability, beauty, and function. The result, crafted with celebrated designers and artisans, is a layered, modern take on classic brownstone living."

Vibrant pink wallpaper brightens up the dining room.

Vibrant pink wallpaper brightens up the dining room.

The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 2 of 15 -
The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 3 of 15 -
The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 4 of 15 -
An original pier mirror sits above the blue Fireclay tile fireplace.

An original pier mirror sits above the blue Fireclay tile fireplace.

The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 6 of 15 -
On the top floor, a skylit bedroom is currently set up as an office.

On the top floor, a skylit bedroom is currently set up as an office.

The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 8 of 15 -
The bedroom shutters are original to the historic home.

The bedroom shutters are original to the historic home.

The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 10 of 15 -
The renovated bathroom now features fixtures from&nbsp;Waterworks, Watermark Designs, and Kohler’s Veil colection.

The renovated bathroom now features fixtures from Waterworks, Watermark Designs, and Kohler’s Veil colection.

The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 12 of 15 -
The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 13 of 15 -
The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 14 of 15 -
The Brownstone Boys Gave This $3M Brooklyn Townhouse a Vivid Revamp - Photo 15 of 15 -

408 Macon Street in Brooklyn, New York, is currently listed for $2,950,000 by Colin Montgomery and Nell Winslow of Sotheby’s International Realty–East Side Manhattan Brokerage.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.