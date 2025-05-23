The Breuer Building Gets Landmark Status—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- A burgeoning cadre of thinkers is promoting the idea of abundance to solve America’s biggest issues, including health care, energy, and housing: supply, they say, is the panacea. But in terms of transportation, are more cars really an answer? (Bloomberg)
The Breuer Building in New York, once home to the Whitney Museum of Modern Art, has been granted landmark status. But that designation only applies to certain parts of the modernist address, and doesn’t include its galleries. Here’s what the building’s new owner, Sotheby’s auction house, says it plans to do. (The New York Times)
For New York design week, Dwell’s senior home guides editor Megan Reynolds popped by the Javits Center to scour its emerging designer showcase. From a spiky jewelry "box" to a loofahlike metal sconce, here’s what she uncovered at North America’s largest furniture fair. (Dwell)
- Bad actors in Brooklyn have been bilking homeowners out of deeds through various schemes, and Black and brown residents are particularly at risk. Now, the borough’s councilmembers have announced a plan to combat these white-collar criminals and dox them in the process. (Hell Gate)
- As Spain faces a lack of housing, critics of Airbnb say the short-term rental platform is to blame, with mass demonstrations being held across the country. In response, the government has ordered Airbnb to remove 66,000 listings—but it won’t happen overnight. (The New York Times)
